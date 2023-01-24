Khloé Kardashian Calls The Death Of Tristan Thompson’s Mother “Unfair”

Even though Keeping Up with the Kardashians finally ended its reign over on the E! network, the family’s antics still carry on courtesy of some eager executives at Hulu. They revised and adapted an all new show to follow the family and document their luxurious lives and call it The Kardashians. Thanks so much for that, Hulu executives!

Naturally Khloé Kardashian is heavily featured as she raises her daughter, True Thompson, and her relatively newborn son. Khloé is raising her kids with ex Tristan Thompson. Yes, after years of documented infidelity and public humiliation, Khloé made the conscious choice to have another child with the person who couldn’t be bothered to respect her. One thing Khloé will do is stand by her man, regardless of how they treat her or shred her dignity.

Tragedy unexpectedly struck Tristan’s family in early January. Khloé being Khloé is once again riding for Tristan as he navigates the loss of his mother. Recently Khloé spoke out on Andrea Thompson’s passing and shared a tribute to her children’s grandmother. Page Six has the details.

Three weeks after Ms. Thompson’s “brutally unfair” death, Khloé paid a moving homage to Tristan’s late mother on Instagram. Khloé wrote in a throwback image with Andrea that she has been “avoiding” talking about the tragedy online. Khloé wrote, “I have so much to say but nothing at all. I have so many emotions and still I feel numb.”

She added, “This has been one of the toughest times in so many of our lives. But at the same time, I feel blessed that I am lucky to have had someone that makes saying goodbye so incredibly difficult.”

Khloé continued her appreciation of Tristan’s mom. “I know you never wanted to leave your boys. They are your entire world. They will learn to live with the hole in their hearts because they are warriors just like their warrior mommy. … They have their guardian Angel by their side.”

Andrea passed away on January 5, 2023 after suffering a fatal heart attack while she was at home in Toronto. She was laid to rest a week later in Canada. Khloé, Kris Jenner, and Kim Kardashian all attended the service in support of Tristan. At this time, Tristan has not made a public statement regarding his family’s loss.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images]