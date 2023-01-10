Randall Emmett Denies That The FBI Is Investigating Him For “Suspected Activities With Child Exploitation And Pedophilia” Amid Drama With Ex-Wife Ambyr Childers

Randall Emmett’s character arc on Vanderpump Rules is enough to give you whiplash. He started as Lala Kent’s mystery man with private jet connections and turned into her bitter ex. To say Lala is traumatized by the relationship with the father of her baby is an understatement. She’s torched the ground that Randall walks on while revealing a long list of his (alleged) bad behavior. If the rumors are true, Randall is really more than a rich guy who plays pickleball — he’s got a sinister side (again, ALLEGEDLY).

Lala isn’t Randall’s only ex with a bad taste in their mouth, even though she’s the only one with a reality TV platform. Ambyr Childers is Rand’s ex-wife before Lala with whom he shares two kids. Ambyr has been public about her bad history with Rand, enough so to get a temporary restraining order against him in December 2022. The details of her court claim took sinister to a new level, (allegedly). Ambyr claims that the FBI contacted her for questioning about Randall’s “suspected activities with child exploitation and pedophilia,” leading her to worry for the safety of her daughters. It’s truly so dark and horrifying to even think of. According to Randall, it’s nothing but another rumor.

In a statement to People, Randall says Ambyr’s allegations are nothing but nonsense. He claims the FBI hasn’t been investigating him at all (to his knowledge). “As the father of three children, I am shocked and in utter disbelief that Ambyr would even hint at something so disgusting and untrue,” Randall said. He claims it’s another play in their custody battle that’s “categorically false.” We do know Ambyr tried to get a restraining order from Randall months ago but was denied. It’s hard to tell who wants the least to do with Randall — Lala or Ambyr. Both of them have clearly been through it with their man, so it’s probably pretty even. Their approaches, on the other hand, are noticeably different– albeit, both public.

