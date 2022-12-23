Judge Denies Ambyr Childers’ Restraining Order Against Ex-Husband Randall Emmett

Once upon a time, Ambyr Childers and Randall Emmett were sitting in a tree. First came love, second came marriage. Then came Lala Kent coming in to take Ambyr’s man because Range Rovers don’t magically appear in your driveway unless you do a little work.

We watched the demise of Lala and HER MAN’S relationship on Vanderpump Rules. Now we get to watch Lala lose him like she got him because Karma is a thing. This time around it’s something a little different because Rand’s ex-wife Ambyr has entered the chat.

In October 2022, Ambyr (the way I have to type her name is actually ruining my day) filed a request for an emergency domestic violence restraining order against Randall. Ambyr alleged Rand’s attorney, Ben Valencia, sent her a “threatening” email, causing her to feel “genuine concern for [her] safety and well-being.” Apparently the judge was not feeling the same way.

According to court documents obtained by Page Six, Ambyr’s request was given a big ‘ol stamp of denial. Here’s the deal – Ambyr was on the receiving end of a meanie email sent by Rand’s lawyer. The email was supposed to go directly to Rand, but someone made a super stupid move and it was accidentally sent to Ambyr. It read: “When will you [Randall] get some real money together so we can take this c**t out once and for all. This is not good for your girls.” Not for nothing, other parties are also wondering when Randall is going to “get some real money.”

It is certainly not the most charming of communications, but it appears Ambyr took it as a direct threat. Legal papers show the judge did not feel a restraining order was necessary since the email between Randall and his attorney fell under “confidential attorney-client communication” and was sent “inadvertently” to Ambyr. At the end of the day, the email is labeled “inadmissible.”

Lack of proof was cited after the restraining order was temporarily denied, however both parties waited for the confirmation after the official hearing yesterday. While this matter has now been settled, we are sure to hear about Randall and how horrible he is, courtesy of the woman who he cheated on his wife with. Lala is currently experiencing exactly how that feels. Find out when Vanderpump Rules returns for Season 10 in 2023.

