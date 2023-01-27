Ramona Singer Dishes On Retirement From The Real Housewives Of New York City; Says She’s “Never Been Happier”

How do you plan on spending your retirement? Taking up a new hobby? Or perhaps traveling the world to see new places to cross off your bucket list? For Ramona Singer, retirement looks a little different. The Real Housewives of New York City OG is spending her retirement chatting it up with the Daily Mail and helping her daughter, Avery Singer, launch businesses. Now that Ramona is no longer spending all her free time on reality television terrorizing her castmates, she revealed that she’s “never been happier.” We love hearing it.

Ramona’s journey through RHONY had its ups and downs, with the ultimate low-point being the poorly rated and, often complained about, Season 13. The problematic season led to Bravo making the wild decision to split the New York City franchise into two: a brand new RHONY with all fresh faces and a spin-off tentatively called RHONY: Legacy. The spin-off would put together a medley of beloved Housewives from the show’s original run.

We’re still waiting on the official word from Bravo about who’s going to be a part of RHONY: Legacy. But Ramona announced in November 2022 that she would not be returning for the spin-off, officially starting her reality TV retirement. Now, she’s opening up about her golden years, and as Page Six reported, things are going better than ever.

“I’m 60 something now, I worked hard my whole life. It’s time for me just to enjoy myself,” Ramona explained. “And doing the show is not easy. I mean, people think it’s easy. Very stressful, very stressful.”

Ramona’s time on TV likely grew increasingly stressful as the seasons went on, and her antics became less and less palatable for viewers. Now, she’s happy that she can live her life unfiltered and without the added pressure of the Bravo cameras.

“I can control my own narrative, and, you know, I’m happier now, and actually, I’m calmer,” Ramona claimed. “I don’t miss it at all. It was a great experience, and I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” she added.

So, how does Ramona plan on spending all of her new free time these days? Of course, there’s lots of traveling, dinner parties, and turtle time. But she also got her real estate license. And when she’s not selling properties, she’s helping her daughter Avery flex her entrepreneurial skills. The two just launched a Zoom webinar called “Empower Yourself,” which they’re currently working on monetizing. And Avery is spearheading a new party-planning business for bachelorettes.

