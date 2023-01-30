Real Housewives Of New Jersey Star Teresa Giudice Defends Jacqueline Laurita Against Melissa Gorga And Dishes On Their “Friends Divorce”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 premiere is only a few days away, and OG Housewife Teresa Giudice is taking the gloves off. She’s coming for Melissa Gorga and defending her frenemy of many years, Jacqueline Laurita.

We all know Jacqueline, another OG Jersey Housewife, who stopped filming the series after the fifth season. She took a little break and returned to RHONJ for its seventh season. During her time on the show, she went head-to-head with Tre, Melissa, Caroline Manzo, and so many others.

Despite not appearing on the show for the last several years, Jacqueline still engages with her followers every now and then. And sometimes she spills some major tea. When a fan asked for her thoughts on Melissa and Caroline’s friendship, Laurita revealed some tough “truths” about their relationship.

“I think they are friendly acquaintances,” Jacqueline said on Instagram. “Melissa always used to say Caroline was too old and boring for the show. (She’s not).” Once Melissa heard the rumors floating around about her, she responded with her own message.

“Not true- I love Caroline always have,” Melissa wrote on Page Six’s Instagram.

RealityBlurb! reported that Teresa addressed the recent reports swirling around about Jacqueline and MelGo on her podcast, Namaste B$tches. When asked why Jacq was revealing this information now, the Real Housewives vet said she had “no idea.” She denied the claims that Laurita was “thirsty.” Teresa said, “She’s not like that.”

When speaking about her relationship with Jacqueline, Teresa revealed that she was “devastated” by their falling out. She called it as a “friends divorce.”

“I really was sad for a while,” she said. “[My ex-husband Joe [Giudice] could tell you.”

The pair of friends, known to fans as Lucy and Ethel, had a rocky run on the show. After Melissa and Joe Gorga appeared on the show as full-time cast members during Season 3, Tre and Jacqueline’s dynamic shifted.

Although the pair aren’t speaking, Teresa said she wishes “nothing but the best” for Jacqueline and her family.

[Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images]