Jacqueline Laurita Claims Melissa Gorga Said Caroline Manzo Is “Too Old” To Be On Real Housewives Of New Jersey

Former Real Housewife of New Jersey, Jacqueline Laurita, has recently dropped some bombshells on her Instagram. We all know she hasn’t appeared on RHONJ since Season 7, where she gave us fans quite the show. But since her departure, we haven’t seen much from her. So whenever she starts spilling tea, which we Jersey fans are always thirsty for, I can’t help but get excited.

Page Six reported that she caused some chatter in the Bravo-verse by letting it fly that current Housewife, Melissa Gorga, allegedly used to talk major trash about their former co-star, Caroline Manzo.

When a user asked Jacqueline about her thoughts on Melissa’s budding friendship with Caroline, she reminded me why she’s one of the best Housewives the show has ever seen.

“I think they are friendly acquaintances,” she replied. “Melissa always used to say Caroline was too old and boring for the show. (She’s not).”

For the OG RHONJ fans reading this, I think we can all agree that Jacqueline was one of the best at holding the other ladies accountable. She’d call Melissa out, Dina Manzo out, Caroline out — it didn’t matter. And her Season 7 performance proved this.

Jacqueline thinks that Melissa heard the rumors that Caroline may be returning to the show and is likely “trying to form her alliances.”

Manzo won’t be returning to RHONJ’s newest season; however, she will be appearing on the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4. And since it’s such a short trip, I really hope Caroline gives us something to work with here. I know she’s not a big fan of the drama, but we are — and that’s what we want AND need.

And now that I think about it, Jacqueline should be on Season 5 of RHUGT. She’s a Housewife–just like Camille Grammer — that people want to see. Or maybe it’s just me. But I would love to see her back in the Bravo family in other ways, even if it’s not on RHONJ.

Anyway, Jacqueline kept going on her Instagram, answering fan questions about Melissa. When one asked whether she thought Mel was a “liar,” Jacqueline shared her former co-star is “good” at it. “Well, let’s just say that she was really good at lying while keeping a straight face and very good at manipulating people,” she added.

Jacqueline continued, “The whole time, Melissa and Joe [Gorga] were in my ear manipulating me, telling me secrets about Teresa [Giudice], things Teresa would say and do to them, and telling me things Teresa would say behind my back.”

Hmm, we’ll never really know the truth. But one thing is for sure, Teresa promised that fans would see a different side of the Gorgas in this upcoming season of RHONJ. And I genuinely hope so. In the meantime, I’m counting down the days until our Jersey queens are back on our screens.

[Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images]