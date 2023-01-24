Melissa Gorga Shuts Down Rumors That She Called Caroline Manzo “Too Old” For Real Housewives Of New Jersey

Melissa Gorga is now clapping back at the rumors her ex-co-star Jacqueline Laurita planted. She said Melissa believes Caroline Manzo is “too old” for the Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Jacqueline recently took to Instagram to answer some fan questions. When one user asked about her thoughts regarding Melissa and Caroline’s friendship, Jacqueline dropped quite the bombshell.

“I think they are friendly acquaintances,” Jacqueline responded. “Melissa always used to say Caroline was too old and boring for the show. (She’s not).”

Caroline departed RHONJ after Season 5 ended. She was a fan favorite, and she starred in her own Bravo show, Manzo’d with Children. The series was canceled in 2017. Since then, fans have been begging for her to return to the Housewives. Mainly so she can go head-to-head with Teresa Giudice and, maybe, Jennifer Aydin.

Caroline and Andy Cohen have confirmed that she has been asked to return to the show several times, but the former reality star has turned down the offer each time. This past summer, Caroline told her son that she would “love” to return to RHONJ to “knock the sh–t out of Teresa.”

That doesn’t sound like boring behavior to me, Melissa. In fact, I don’t think it sounds boring to Melissa, either. According to Page Six, Melissa went on Instagram and denied making the comments about Caroline.

“Not true- I love Caroline always have,” Melissa wrote on Page Six’s Instagram.

So now the question remains: Who is telling the truth? We know that Jacqueline likes to keep it real and will call almost anybody out. She even called Melissa a “good liar.”

“Well, let’s just say that she was really good at lying while keeping a straight face and very good at manipulating people,” she said.

And we also know Melissa has been proven to be a liar this past year. Not only in the Jennifer vs Joe Gorga BravoCon drama but for lying about how she got on RHONJ in the first place.

Thanks to Carlos King, Teresa has been vindicated from the lies her brother and sister kept up for a good 10 years. And now, it’s finally coming out. With that, I can’t wait for the next season of RHONJ.

