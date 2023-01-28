Thanks to People and Entertainment Tonight, the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 taglines are finally here, and I couldn’t be more excited. The series premiere is less than ten days away, and the drama this group of ladies will be bringing back to our tv screens will be so worth the wait.

We already knew things between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga were bad. But the way their taglines are set up–things may be worse than we thought.

“You’ll never see how toxic someone is until you breathe fresher air,” Melissa proclaimed in the series intro, seemingly throwing shade at her sister-in-law, Teresa.

But as the OG always does, Teresa fired back. “Blood may be thicker than water, but it’s harder to clean when it spills,“she said.

Oof. It’ll be really interesting to see what actually went down between these two that led to their unfortunate downfall. With the missed wedding, the shady commentary, and everything in between, Jersey fans are in for a treat.

We also meet the two new Housewives, Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda, during the new intro as well.

Danielle gives us something pretty basic, saying, “I may be over the top, but I’d rather be bougie than basic.” Rachel stated, “I’m too busy running a business to care about yours.”

If I had to guess, some of the ladies will claim Cabral is over-the-top, while others, (likely Teresa,) will say Rachel is sticking her nose in places it doesn’t belong.

Vets Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, and Jennifer Aydin also share their taglines.

Dolores, who will be showcasing her new boyfriend on the show, says, “This Jersey girl has the luck of the Irish, and nobody’s screwing with my pot of gold.”

Margaret, who always has excellent taglines, says, “I’m a loyal friend– and a lethal enemy.”

While Jennifer closes us out with, “Payback’s a bitch, so start barking.”

And there we have it. The ladies are sure to give us a show– as they always do. Season 13 premieres on Bravo on February 7th 2023 at 9 P.M. EST.

Check out the taglines below.

TELL US – WHOSE TAGLINE IS YOUR FAVORITE?

[Photo by: Heidi Gutman/Bravo]