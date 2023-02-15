Captain Lee Rosbach Sounds Off On Ross McHarg’s Relationship With Katie Glaser And Suggests That Alissa Humber “Thinks” She’s “Untouchable”

Captain Lee Rosbach may not be physically on board the motor yacht St. David, but he is certainly there in mind and spirit. He’s also watching Below Deck with the rest of us. And he isn’t shy about voicing his opinion on some of the questionable behavior we’ve seen in the past few episodes.

There’s bosun Ross McHarg, who was caught having a make out sesh with his subordinate Katie Glaser. A total violation of his authority. The self-proclaimed sex addict is stellar at managing on deck, but acting a sloppy fool when out drinking.

RealityBlurb! posted two of Captain Lee’s tweets regarding a recent episode. The first tweet calls out Ross for breach of conduct while at work. Regarding the bosun’s behavior with Katie, he wrote, “Seriously Ross?????”

RELATED: My Top 5 Below Deck Chefs

Alissa Humber is currently on the chopping block for sassing Captain Sandy Yawn, who took over for Lee while he dealt with mobility issues. It was an exponential buildup to this point, with the decibel of her complaints growing louder each episode.

Whether the second stew did not care about being heard, or simply felt that the walls of the yacht were thick enough is unknown. However, Sandy did overhear Alissa complaining about her. Then the second stew made the ill-advised decision to refer to the captain as “Sandy.”

In regards to the countless acts of subordination, Captain Lee tweeted, “Well that was interesting. Seem’s like someone thinks they may be untouchable.”

Hilariously, a solid portion of Captain Lee’s followers thought he was referring to Captain Sandy. Certainly, the decision to import Sandy to the Carribean has not been a popular one, with some viewers tuning out until the Stud of the Sea returns.

And it’s not just viewers. Captain Lee had issues with maritime protocol when Sandy fired the deck/stew Camille Lamb without telling him first.

Will Captain Lee have the same issues with Alissa’s firing? It turns out that the second stew wasn’t untouchable. This week’s episode left off with a cliff-hanger, and it looks like Alissa is going home.

TELL US- DO YOU AGREE/DISAGREE WITH CAPTAIN LEE’S TWEETS? WOULD YOU HAVE FIRED ALISSA? WHAT DO YOU THINK OF ROSS’S RELATIONSHIP WITH KATIE?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]