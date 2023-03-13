Below Deck Mediterranean Star Captain Sandy Yawn Starts A New Charitable Organization

Captain Sandy Yawn has been quite an addition to the Below Deck family. The first female in charge of a vessel came on board back in 2017 during Season 2 of Below Deck Mediterranean. Fans eagerly anticipated Sandy’s arrival against the backdrop of a heavily male-oriented career.

After a major bump in the road involving Chief Stew Hannah Ferrier and Bosun Malia White, Sandy fell out of favor with many viewers. Recently she took over for Captain Lee Rosbach when he departed to recover from some medical issues. Unfortunately Sandy and Lee had a disagreement over someone’s termination and it resulted in some ugly social media activity.

Now Sandy is putting the squabbles aside because she has some big news to announce. Bravo’s The Daily Dish has the scoop. Now, this is something I can get behind. Sandy is going to create a charitable organization “in the spirit of supporting and empowering women.”

In an Instagram video, Sandy shared, “I’m excited to announce Captain Sandy’s Charities!” The reveal was made on International Women’s Day. Sandy said, “I am steadfast in providing equitable access to successful programs that provide direct services, meaningful opportunities, and life-changing options, with a particular focus on low-income and at-risk populations.”

RELATED: Below Deck Mediterranean Star Captain Sandy Yawn Celebrates 33 Years Of Sobriety

Additionally, her charity will concentrate on “maritime and environmental education and employment opportunities.” If you have any thoughts about stepping outside the lines of Maritime Law, don’t. Just ask Hannah.

The goal of Sandy’s charity will focus on educating young folks in the maritime/yachting career industry. In January 2023, Malia successfully passed the exam required to become an Officer of the Watch. Basically, that’s the person who drives the boat when the Captain is otherwise indisposed.

Malia gave a solid nod to Captain Sandy as her inspiration to keep going in a nautical profession. On an episode of Malia’s podcast Total Ship Show, she said, “I love Captain Sandy. I love her, absolutely. I admire her — she’s what made me want to get in the industry, like stick in it.”

Hats off to Sandy for her impressive success in an occupation dominated by men and for being a role model for others. Hopefully, her charity will help further interest for women to get out there and get all up in it.

TELL US- WHAT DO YOU THINK OF SANDY’S NEW CHARITY? WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE SANDY AND MALIA ON THE SAME SHOW AGAIN? WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE MORE FEMALE CAPTAINS ON THE BELOW DECK FRANCHISE?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]