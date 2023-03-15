Real Housewives Of Potomac Star Juan Dixon Reportedly Fired From Coaching Position

Does anyone know of any places that are hiring? We’re asking for Juan Dixon. According to CBS Sports, Coppin State University just fired him from his position as head basketball coach after six seasons.

News of Juan’s firing from Coppin State comes amid a lawsuit where a former player claims he was extorted and sexually assaulted by one of Juan’s coaching staff members. Baltimore Brew reported that Juan was named in the lawsuit for failing to report the situation appropriately. The lawsuit was briefly mentioned during the Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 reunion. During the segment, Robyn Dixon defended her husband. She argued that Juan did nothing wrong and suggested that the lawsuit only used Juan’s name for clickbait.

Juan’s cheating scandal, which was recently revealed on his wife’s Reasonably Shady podcast, marred his final weeks at the school. Did he cheat? Or was he innocently using his credit card to pay for some random woman’s hotel room? The world may never know. But, what we do know is that just a few months after finally remarrying, the Dixons are back to being a one-income household.

He spent six seasons at Coppin State and led the team to a 51-131 record as head coach. During his last season, the former NBA star led the team to a lackluster 9-23 record. The team never had a winning season during Juan’s tenure.

RELATED: Robyn Dixon Slams Karen Huger For “Dangerous” Statements About Her Husband Juan Dixon On The Real Housewives Of Potomac

With Juan out at Coppin State, what’s next for the Dixon family is unclear. Perhaps Robyn can hire him to help fulfill some of her online orders for her hat company. Or, he could talk with Mia Thornton about opening up some chiropractic offices. The lawsuit from the former player, and the constant barrage of headlines regarding his infidelity, will likely hinder Juan’s coaching career. Even if he is hired at another school, what are the odds that it will be within driving distance of Potomac? However, this news does mean that Juan no longer has an excuse to skip out on the RHOP reunions.

TELL US – ARE YOU SURPRISED TO HEAR THAT JUAN DIXON LOST HIS COACHING JOB? WHAT DO YOU THINK IS NEXT FOR HIS CAREER?

[Photo by: Paul Morigi/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images]