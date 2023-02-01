Robyn Dixon Admits To Juan Dixon Cheating Rumors Revealed By Karen Huger After Denying Them

Well, I must say, after seven years of defending and rooting for Robyn Dixon, she finally let me down.

We all know Robyn has never been a cast member of the Real Housewives of Potomac to stir up messy drama. Yet you still love her despite that. Her early season beefs with Ashley Darby, Monique Samuels, and even Katie Rost were enough to keep viewers interested in keeping her on the show.

But her unconventional relationship with Juan Dixon is what really pulled me in as a fan. Despite their divorce because of Juan’s inability to remain faithful, Robyn stayed with this man and even went through two different moves with him on the show.

The pair became engaged to be married, and fans waited and waited for the wedding that never was. Karen Huger was very interested in the topic.

Throughout Season 7 of RHOP, Karen has repeatedly mentioned how she believes Robyn’s engagement to Juan is all fake and just a ploy to keep her on the show. In fact, she spilled major tea while in Mexico. She’s heard rumors involving Juan seeing another woman in Georgetown, Maryland.

After vehemently denying these rumors and gaslighting Karen, Robyn had the AUDACITY to sit on her podcast, Reasonably Shady, with fellow green-eyed-bandit Gizelle Bryant and change her story.

“What I will say is, yes, Juan was an idiot and communicated with this woman on Instagram,” she said, as reported by Page Six. So the story is true? Yet, you sat on camera in front of your friends and lied to the audience. Say WHAT?

How shameful! What do these Housewives not get? No one, and I repeat, NO ONE wants to watch a show with lying cast members. We didn’t want it with Jen Shah. Lisa Vanderpump was called out. So many others have fallen victim to this, yet here you are. Bragging that Karen was telling the truth. AND you dropped this after the show wrapped? I’m disgusted.

“They did not date. He did not fly her anywhere, and there is a reason why his name is on a hotel receipt,” Roybn shared, further explaining she would tell the whole story on her Patreon — a paid subscription service.

Robyn added she was “aware of the situation” before filming, which she and Juan “had to work through.” She noted, “Maybe that’s why the wedding didn’t happen when y’all wanted it to.”

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT ROBYN ADMITTING TO THE CHEATING RUMORS? DID YOU THINK KAREN WAS TELLING THE TRUTH WHEN SHE BROUGHT IT UP?

(Photo by: Paul Morigi/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)