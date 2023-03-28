Summer House Season 7 Episode 7 Recap: Sour Grapes

I can’t believe I’m saying this but…for maybe the very first time in the history of Summer House, I’ve found myself kinda sorta siding with Lindsay Hubbard. What is happening, Good Vibe Tribe?? I truly don’t understand. Hell has frozen over and pigs are flying in the Hamptons. But don’t worry, it’s not until the end of the episode, so we have a ways to go to get there.

A Conversation A Long Time Coming

After last week’s awkward invitation, Lindsay and Amanda Batula finally meet for lunch. One on one. To put everything out on the table. HubbHouse claims she hasn’t been able to find time to broach the subject. But Amanda rightly points out that she’s “been around.” As in…they spend every weekend together in a house in the Hamptons but, OK.

Tentatively, the two women call a truce. At least for the sake of the men in their lives. But in reality, Amanda knows she’ll never be all that close to Lindsay. And maybe that’s ultimately for the best.

Danielle’s Party Trick

For the first time all summer, Danielle Olivera brings Robert Sieber to the house! It’s a little ironic considering she’s living full-time (as of filming) in Montauk with the chef. But he’s too busy working at Surf Lodge to film her reality show on the other side of the Hamptons from where the show was originally set.

Despite being his day off, Robert seems happy to cook a giant Mexican feast for the entire house. And the topic of conversation over elote rather naturally turns into all of the couples talking about their relationships. But the only annoyance Lindsay can come up with about Carl Radke is the fact that he always uses a new towel in the shower. Honeymoon phase!

It’s also a bit of a bummer seeing Danielle and Robert in happier times, considering that we know now how things end. But at least we also got to learn that Kyle Cooke‘s great in bed.

A Tough Nut To Crack

Awkward tensions have been bubbling under the surface for weeks between Gabby Prescod and Ciara Miller. And this week is no exception. After dinner, the newbie underscores the issue to Danielle, who may not be the best-sounding board considering she’s the one who got pelted with a wine glass last season.

The following day, the whole gang spends the day at a winery and Gabby once again feels Ciara‘s cold shoulder. Thankfully, Danielle pulls the nurse aside to advocate for the newbie, but the two still have a long way to go if they’re going to form any sort of friendship by the end of the summer. Or perhaps it’ll be a confrontation.

A Lindsay Intervention

Finally, the housemates decide to split up for a boys’ night and a girls’ night. So while Kyle and Carl are hazing Chris Leoni back at the house, all the girls go out to dinner. And everyone seems equal parts relieved and excited to get Lindsay away from Carl for an evening.

Even Lindsay signals that she can’t wait to drink and let loose. But when the topic of last week’s night out in Montauk comes up, the rest of the girls see it as an opportunity to call HubbHouse on the carpet for how she’s repressing herself around her soon-to-be-fiancé.

Surprise, surprise, Lindsay doesn’t take well to being called out. And for the first time in a very long time, I kind of actually sort of am somewhat maybe on her side. Can you believe it? I may not agree with Lindsay 99 percent of the time, but what’s so wrong about curbing your drinking to support your sober partner? It’s Carl‘s health, well-being, and, ultimately, his life that’s at stake. So if Lindsay choosing not to drink around him helps keep him sober, that should be a good thing. Right?

