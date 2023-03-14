Amanda Batula Wants Lindsay Hubbard To Leave Summer House

The dynamics of Summer House Season 7 get rockier every episode. Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke’s relationship set things off on the wrong foot in the Hamptons and nothing has been right since. Lindsay and Danielle Olivera are on the fast track to a friendship breakup thanks to the new romance.

Carl and Kyle Cooke also are far from best buds this season. It’s even affected the LoverBoy business organizational structure. Summer should be fun, and NONE of what I just said meets the criteria.

Lindsay is the catalyst for drama in every season of Summer House. She’s arguably the least favorite among the roomies, especially the ladies. Linds gets activated quickly and has developed a questionable reputation behind-the-scenes. Amanda Batula is one Summer House star who has had beef with Lindsay for years. And it’s only escalating with time.

Amanda recently was at the center of a Summer House scuffle in the latest set of episodes. Kyle ended up blowing up about Lindsay to defend his wife and Carl was put in the middle. Amanda appeared on Watch What Happens Live after the drama played out on screen to throw some more shade at HubbHouse. Kyle’s already named himself the president of the Anti-Lindsay club, so what does his wife have to lose?

Andy Cohen was being messy and made Amanda pick one of her Summer House co-stars that she would like to see leave the show (via Page Six). “You guys are trying to get me in so much trouble,” Amanda joked. Ultimately, she answered Lindsay, which came as a shock to no one. Lindsay came up again when Amanda had to pick a Summer House star that Kyle likes the least. Again, no surprise here. All I have to say is poor Carl for being in the middle of all of this mess.

The big shock for Kymanda might be when they’re left off the guest list for Carl and Lindsay’s wedding. This group can barely get through one weekend together, let alone a day centered around Carl and Lindsay’s love. Kyle may think he and Carl have it handled when it comes to repairing their friendship, but not if everyone keeps throwing more gas onto the fire.

[Photo Credit: Sean Zanni/Bravo]