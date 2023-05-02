Mauricio Umansky Says Ken Todd Refused To Shake His Hand

Ken Todd has always been Lisa Vanderpump’s ride-or-die. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills showed us that very little rattles Ken into a state of alertness more than someone coming for his wife.

The fallout from a feud between Real Housewives often impacts the immediate friends and family. In this instance, Lisa’s husband Ken shared a very sweet friendship with Kyle Richards’ husband Mauricio Umansky. They bonded on trips abroad, they bonded over the joy of high-end alcohol, and they bonded over their mutual confusion regarding their wives’ antics.

When Kyle and Lisa had their big bang fight, their friendship ended – but what about Mauricio and Ken? According to Mauricio, Ken said GOOD-BYE to him as well. Here are all the details.

Housewives drama spills over to the husbands

Mauricio told Us Weekly, “I saw him after all of this s**t happened. I went right up to him and gave him a hug and a handshake and he wouldn’t shake my hand and he wouldn’t hug me.”

I wonder if Mauricio would share the same surprise if LVP had bopped on into his house and called Kyle a liar to her face? Mo added, “To me, it’s like, ‘Well, wait a minute. You and I didn’t do anything.’ Like, this is bulls—t.” Mauricio also believed he and Ken could have still remained buddies despite their spouses going at it like Krystle and Alexis Carrington.

Mo further felt the incident between Lisa and Kyle happened “a long time ago”, despite the fact Kyle and the rest of the Fox Force Five Three slam LVP at any given opportunity. That said, Mauricio basically knew there was “no option” for him to continue playing at Ken’s house after the blowout. He continued, “I was gonna back my wife 100 percent of the way and Ken was gonna back his wife 100 percent of the way.”

Even though they are now apart, Mo still holds a bit of a flame for his old pal Ken. “We liked each other. I still like him. I mean, I don’t have anything against him. I’m very much, you know, ‘Whatever my wife says is right,’ … but Ken’s even more so.”

But don’t worry about Mo, he’ll be okay. He has a friend club with Dorit Kemsley’s husband, as well as Harry Hamlin, and Adrienne Maloof’s ex Paul Nassif. Maybe one day Ken will be allowed back in the group chat, but it won’t be today.

