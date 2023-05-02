Real Housewives of New York Newbie Jenna Lyons Photobombed by Rihanna at the Met Gala

Real Housewives of New York has gone through the change of life and we’re getting a brand new cast. One of those lucky ladies happens to be Jenna Lyons, the former creative director of J. Crew.

Given that Jenna has a history in the fashion industry and a role on a hot Bravo show, she was invited to put on her judgment specs and review the pageantry of the Met Gala on Live From E!: The Met Gala 2023. Jenna reflected on some of her own Met Gala moments, one of which involved one of the music industry’s biggest names.

Is it me or is it RiRi?

Barbadian singer Rihanna arrives for the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023, in New York. – The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. The Gala’s 2023 theme is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Before her name winds up in everyone’s mouth on Season 14 of RHONY, Jenna was making a name for herself creating iconic looks at work and on the red carpet. She had previously spent time at the Met Gala as an attendee. According to Jenna, it’s a whole extravaganza situation. “I have to say it will never get old.”

“It’s one of the most magical nights. You just kind of black out,” she continued. And then there was that one time Queen Rihanna was in her shot. Jenna explained a bunch of photographers were screaming her name over and over. Naturally, she assumed it was due to her fast fashion. Really, they wanted her to move out of the way.

“I thought that they were wanting to take my picture. I realized that they just wanted me to move because Rihanna was behind me,” Jenna added. A fellow panelist asked, “Are you telling me you were photobombed by Riri?” It’s not the first time Rihanna’s world has collided with the Real Housewives.

While Jenna didn’t have boots on the ground this year, she did enjoy celebrating the night as well as the creative looks. She continued, “What I love about the whole night, honestly, is what we’re getting to celebrate the stars. But it’s also a night to celebrate the clothes.”

Jenna (and hopefully her closet) will be on full display when she makes her grand entrance into the wild and wonderful world of reality television. She’s used to making statements on the red carpet. Now she’ll have to get used to making statements on camera.

The all-new Real Housewives of New York starts July 16 on Bravo.

TELL US – ARE YOU LOOKING FORWARD TO THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK REBOOT? WERE YOU AWARE OF JENNA LYONS’ FORMER CAREER AT J. CREW?