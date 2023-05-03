Andy Cohen Teases ‘Forward Momentum’ at Summer House Season 7 Reunion

Summer House Season 7 has been an interesting one. Half of the cast traded weekend benders for Barry’s Bootcamp and it just doesn’t feel like the same show that we all fell in love with. The Hamptons crew has lobbed Lindsay Hubbard as the villain yet again during her summer of love with Carl Radke. Even Danielle Olivera is no longer backing up her best amiga and the tension is so thick you could cut it with the sharp edges of Kyle Cooke’s mullet.

We’ve finally reached the point of the season where Carl proposed to Lindsay and it’s rocking Danielle’s world. It somehow means that summer, on the show, is already coming to an end and a reunion is on its way. It feels like there’s simultaneously both a lot and nothing to unpack at the upcoming reunion. I want to get into the Lindsay and Carl of it all, but I feel like half of the cast members barely spent any weekends in the house all summer.

Andy Cohen must have sensed our apprehension as he teased a bit about the Summer House reunion on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy. As always, Andy didn’t spill much about the upcoming reunion other than it went down and we should watch it. Daddy Andy, always doing the most to keep us all Bravo-obsessed.

Andy says Summer House is moving forward

Andy did assure fans that the reunion is solid TV to watch where a lot of drama is unpacked. “Some people who have kind of been quiet clocked in, in a way that was surprising,” he teased. Hopefully, this means Mya Allen emerges from her cookie-baking cave to spill the beans about the Oliver Gray of it all since Mya was M.I.A. all season.

Andy must have seen snark from Summer House fans online about the slow-moving season. According to the boss, the reunion will be a little more packed with action. “There was some movement, forward momentum,” Andy teased. Let’s also hope that momentum includes a whole lot of people, particularly Kyle and Amanda Batula, giving Lindsay a big old apology for their cutting words about her this season. HubbHouse might be a disaster, but she’s OUR disaster that must be protected.

Summer House continues Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.

