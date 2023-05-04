Dina Manzo’s Best Looks Over The Years

Dina Manzo was one of the original Real Housewives of New Jersey. She appeared in the first two seasons along with her sister, Caroline Manzo. The two sisters fell out after Dina left the show. She later returned for Season 6 before calling it quits.

Dina could be called a fashion chameleon. Let’s take a look back at her best looks over the years.

Welcome To Jersey

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY — Season 1 — Pictured: Dina Manzo (Photo by Virginia Sherwood/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

In the first season photo shoot for RHONJ, Dina rocked a one-shouldered, deep crimson dress. The dress featured a dark red and almost purple-hued swirling floral pattern. Her outfit also featured an eye-catching pleated bodice. A floral embellishment on the shoulder drew your attention to Dina’s face. She wore minimal makeup and jewelry. Dina finished the look with a pair of black peep-toed pumps. Of course, Dina had no idea the drama that awaited during Season 1.

Summer Vibes

Dina Manzo poses front row at the Mara Hoffman fashion show at Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Swim at The Raleigh on July 18, 2009 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/WireImage)

When Dina stepped out in Miami in 2009, she looked ready for the summer heat. She wore a patterned, loose-fitting dress that stopped just above her knee. The shiny silver-gray dress featured a swirling design with hues of beige, brown, purple, and red. The white bodice and wide cuffs were highlighted by white crystal beading and silver studs. Dina accessorized with dangle earrings with crystals and silver peep-toed pumps. This look could be hard to pull off because of all the different patterns. But Dina hits it out of the park.

Casual And Stylish

NEWARK, NJ – JULY 15: Dina Manzo attends Cirque du Soleil’s “Alegria” at the Prudential Center on July 15, 2009 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

Who says comfortable clothing can’t be stylish? Dina looked comfy and relaxed in this ensemble. She paired black pants with a gray and black patterned tunic. The blouse featured gold piping along the edges and around the keyhole neckline. The RHONJ alum wore a gray tank top underneath the delicate tunic. Dina added gold earrings, a long gold necklace with a charm at the end, and several bracelets. She sported a ladybug ring, most likely as a shout-out to the charity she started, Project Ladybug. Dina rounded out her look with gold peep-toed pumps.

Night On The Town

NEW YORK – JUNE 24: “Real Houswives of New Jersey,” Dina Manzo attends a special benefit performance of “My Big Gay Italian Wedding” to promote marriage equality at Press Lounge at Ink48 on June 24, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Dina is ready for a night out in this smashing green and white patterned mini-dress. The skirt just skims her knees. The halter-style neckline shows off some cleavage and adds to the summer-time feel. The dress also features a pleated bodice. Dina finished off her ensemble with tan sandals, as well as statement earrings and bracelets. One bracelet is made of green, blue, and other colorful gemstones and crystals. Once again, she wears minimal make-up. Dina slays in this outfit.

Reunion Revenge Look

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY — “Reunion” Episode 108 & 109 — Pictured: Dina Manzo (Photo by Virginia Sherwood/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

For the Season 1 RHONJ reunion, Dina chose a royal blue mini-dress. It has a pleating detail with short fringe at the neckline. She added a chunky gold belt with a huge belt buckle. Dina also sported her ladybug ring and a long lariat-style gold necklace. She wore her hair down in waves, and her soft makeup added to her look. Dina was there to hash things out with her co-star, Danielle Staub. Dina departed Season 2 in the middle of the season after continuing to feud with Danielle.

Buzzworthy In Yellow

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA – MAY 12: Television personality Dina Manzo arrives at the Cable Show 2010 featuring an evening with NBC Universal at Universal Studios Hollywood on May 12, 2010 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/WireImage)

Dina stepped out of her usual fashion lane, and the result was fantastic. She sported a black and yellow mini-dress with some interesting details. The black skirt has an almost quilted pattern. The yellow satin bodice has decorative buttons. Dina’s dress also has ruffles at the shoulders and along the side of the bodice. She once again sported her ladybug ring, along with a chunky black and silver bangle bracelet. Dina completed her look with silver hoop earrings and a black and yellow clutch. Simply divine!

Elegant And Classic

NEW YORK – DECEMBER 01: Television personality Dina Manzo attends the AID FOR AIDS International “My Hero Gala” 2009 at The Puck Building on December 1, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/FilmMagic)

When the RHONJ alum chose this look, she knew what she was doing. The dress itself is simple, but it is sophisticated and elegant. Dina’s one-shouldered navy blue mini-dress featured ruching and hugged her curves. It also had a flutter-style sleeve. Dina’s hair was slightly tousled, which I love. She wore silver crystal-covered peep-toe pumps and carried a glittering silver clutch. Dina also wore silver statement earrings. Her accessories really elevate this evening look. Chef’s kiss!

Grecian Goddess

GARFIELD, NJ – NOVEMBER 11: Dina Manzo attends the “Goddess Night Out” event benefiting Project Lady Bug hosted by Dina Manzo on November 11, 2013 in Garfield, New Jersey. (Photo by Manny Carabel/WireImage)

Dina was channeling the Greek goddess Aphrodite in this look. Dina wore a royal blue mermaid-style gown with pleats starting at the knee and falling to the floor. The gown featured a keyhole-style neckline. Dina wore a large (and heavy-looking) gold and black braided belt, along with a gold cuff around her upper arm. She added a unique touch with two gold arm cuffs with a gold connector. Dina wore her hair in soft waves, with a gold beaded head chain with a golden flower in the center.

Smart And Sophisticated

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 21: TV personality Dina Manzo attends “To the Rescue! New York” 60th Anniversary Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on November 21, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images)

The former Real Housewives star knows all about giving us an elegant ensemble. Dina seems to favor certain clothing trends. She favors one-shouldered looks, just like this dress. The white bodice features one diagonal shoulder. The black skirt has ruching, and the entire outfit is pulled together by a gold belt. Dina went for the gold with her accessories. She wore peep-toed gold pumps, gold dangle earrings, and a statement gold bracelet. She capped her look off with a gold clutch.

Colorful And Stunning

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 15: TV personality Dina Manzo from “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” attends the 2014 NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment Upfronts at The Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on May 15, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

Dina’s style has really evolved. In 2014, she wore this cobalt-blue mini-dress on the red carpet. The dress was covered with blooming flowers and fruit. The dress also featured ruching at the bodice and on the skirt. The outfit had a black lace detail at the neckline. Her hair was in a messy updo, which was a welcome change. And Dina wore silver and cobalt blue drop earrings. She has really embraced taking chances with her style. This look is a perfect 10.

I love how Dina isn’t afraid to play with fashion and makes wonderful use of her accessories. It’s a shame we didn’t get to see her as a bridesmaid at bestie Teresa Giudice’s wedding. She would have looked amazing!

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images]