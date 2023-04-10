Melissa Gorga’s Looks Over The Years

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga joined the cast in Season 3. Ever since her fashion chops were “On Display.” Her sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice, wasn’t happy about sharing the spotlight. But Melissa didn’t care. She was serving Jerseylicious fashion from the jump.
Serving Early Jersey Confidence
Melissa loved to show some skin.
Summer Vibes
She never missed a chance to show off her legs.
Back In Black
The babydoll dress was a go-to look for Melissa.
Sexy Sophistication
Melissa’s style was starting to evolve. Gone are the simple looks from previous years.
Taking More Fashion Chances
Melissa made moves with her fashion choices. She wasn’t afraid to rock a jumpsuit with a sheer side panel.
A Demure Look
The RHONJ star served a more serious outfit but kept her dress short.
Melissa Goes Blonde
Melissa wore a white ensemble with cut-outs. She also lightened her hair.
Fashion Is Melissa’s Passion
Melissa opened up her own boutique, Envy by Melissa Gorga, in 2016.
Walking The Runway
She held a fashion show for her boutique. Melissa sported easy elegance in this blush dress.
Signature Style
The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion is the time for the ladies to show out. Melissa never disappoints.
A Long Bob
Melissa stunned viewers with her short hair.
Looking Glam In Sequins
Melissa is obsessed with sequins and sparkles.
Plunging Necklines
During another RHONJ reunion, Melissa went for a head-turning look.
Casual But Fun
Melissa, who favors black, wore an effortless casual outfit.
Taking A Fashion Chance
Most people couldn’t pull off a sparkly, skin-tight jumpsuit. Melissa slayed in this outfit.
A Love Affair With Embellishments
Melissa showcased her love of plunging necklines and sparkles in this RHONJ reunion look.
Easy And Breezy
This floral crop top and skirt serve up some skin with a high slit.
Feathers Galore
Melissa wore a flirty, feathery dress in February 2023.
So, how has Melissa’s style evolved? She picks more glamorous looks, and she loves embellishments. Now Melissa’s style is a little more glam and a little less Jersey.
[Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo]