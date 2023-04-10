Melissa Gorga’s Looks Over The Years

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga joined the cast in Season 3. Ever since her fashion chops were “On Display.” Her sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice, wasn’t happy about sharing the spotlight. But Melissa didn’t care. She was serving Jerseylicious fashion from the jump.

Serving Early Jersey Confidence

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 09: ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Melissa Gorga attends the “CULO By Mazzucco” Launch at the Tony Shafrazi Gallery on October 9, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic)

Melissa loved to show some skin.

Summer Vibes

MIAMI BEACH, FL – JULY 21: Melissa Gorga of “The Real Housewives Of New Jersey” poses at SLS Hotel on July 21, 2012 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Larry Marano/WireImage)

She never missed a chance to show off her legs.

Back In Black

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 12: Bravo’s “The Real Housewives Of New Jersey” Melissa Gorga poses at NASDAQ on October 12, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Charles Eshelman/WireImage)

The babydoll dress was a go-to look for Melissa.

Sexy Sophistication

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 15: TV personality Melissa Gorga from “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” attends the 2014 NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment Upfronts at The Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on May 15, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

Melissa’s style was starting to evolve. Gone are the simple looks from previous years.

Taking More Fashion Chances

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 03: (L-R) Melissa Gorga, Jacqueline Laurita, Caroline Manzo, Kathy Wakile, and Teresa Giudice of ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ attend the 2013 Bravo New York Upfront at Pillars 37 Studios on April 3, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

Melissa made moves with her fashion choices. She wasn’t afraid to rock a jumpsuit with a sheer side panel.

A Demure Look

TODAY — Pictured: Melissa Gorga appears on NBC News’ “Today” show — (Photo by: Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC Newswire/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

The RHONJ star served a more serious outfit but kept her dress short.

Melissa Goes Blonde

PARSIPPANY, NJ – JULY 13: Melissa Gorga attends the “Real Housewives Of New Jersey” Season Six Premiere Party on July 13, 2014 in Parsippany, New Jersey. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images)

Melissa wore a white ensemble with cut-outs. She also lightened her hair.

Fashion Is Melissa’s Passion

MONTCLAIR, NJ – JULY 11: Melissa Gorga hosts a “Real Housewives Of New Jersey” season 7 premiere shopping event at envy by Melissa Gorga Boutique on July 11, 2016 in Montclair, New Jersey. (Photo by Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images)

Melissa opened up her own boutique, Envy by Melissa Gorga, in 2016.

Walking The Runway

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY — “Abs & Jabs” Episode 1009 — Pictured: (l-r) Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Frank Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jackie Goldschneider, Evan Goldschneider — (Photo by: Greg Endries/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

She held a fashion show for her boutique. Melissa sported easy elegance in this blush dress.

Signature Style

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY — “Reunion” — Pictured: (l-r) Melissa Gorga, Joe Gorga — (Photo by: Heidi Gutman/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion is the time for the ladies to show out. Melissa never disappoints.

A Long Bob

MONTCLAIR, NJ – JANUARY 14: TV personality Melissa Gorga poses for a picture during the grand opening of envy by Melissa Gorga Boutique on January 14, 2016 in Montclair, New Jersey. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images)

Melissa stunned viewers with her short hair.

Looking Glam In Sequins

WEEHAWKEN, NJ – MARCH 25: TV personalities Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga attend her birthday celebration at Molos on March 25, 2017 in Weehawken, New Jersey. (Photo by Jim Spellman/Getty Images)

Melissa is obsessed with sequins and sparkles.

Plunging Necklines

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY — “Reunion” — Pictured: Melissa Gorga — (Photo by: Heidi Gutman/Bravo)

During another RHONJ reunion, Melissa went for a head-turning look.

Casual But Fun

DAILY POP — Episode 181116 — Pictured: (l-r) Melissa Gorga of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” poses for a photo on set — (Photo by: Aaron Poole/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Melissa, who favors black, wore an effortless casual outfit.

Taking A Fashion Chance

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 28: Melissa Gorga’s 40th Birthday at Tribeca 360 on March 28, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Most people couldn’t pull off a sparkly, skin-tight jumpsuit. Melissa slayed in this outfit.

A Love Affair With Embellishments

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY — “Reunion” — Pictured: Melissa Gorga — (Photo by: Greg Endries/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Melissa showcased her love of plunging necklines and sparkles in this RHONJ reunion look.

Easy And Breezy

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY — Pictured: Melissa Gorga — (Photo by: Dave Kotinsky/Bravo via Getty Images)

This floral crop top and skirt serve up some skin with a high slit.

Feathers Galore

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 12: Melissa Gorga attends Bronx and Banco NYFW FW23 “La Bohème” at Nubeluz at The Ritz Carlton Nomad on February 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Melissa wore a flirty, feathery dress in February 2023.

So, how has Melissa’s style evolved? She picks more glamorous looks, and she loves embellishments. Now Melissa’s style is a little more glam and a little less Jersey.

[Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo]