Alex McCord’s Best Looks Over The Years

Alex McCord was a gift on Real Housewives of New York that gave so much to us, and maybe we didn’t appreciate her enough at the time. Along with her husband, the flamboyant and debonair Simon van Kempen, the couple would turn heads when they entered a room. Alex and Simon were always on the cusp of the most couture fashion trends, which added to their eclectic lifestyle. Using a bit of her own experience and adding touches of European flair, Alex definitely made an individual mark on the New York City fashion scene. Let’s take a look at a few of her more fashionable moments over the years.

A Structured Take

NEW YORK – MAY 12: TV personality Alex McCord attends the NBC Universal Experience at Rockefeller Center on May 12, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Kempin/WireImage) *** Local Caption ***

In May 2008, Alex attended the NBC Universal Experience and wowed the crowd with her take on a strapless blazer. She looked absolutely flawless! The sleek, tailored silhouette was impeccable, while the strapless neckline showed off her toned arms and shoulders. The black fabric was a perfect choice for the evening event, exuding an air of sophistication and elegance. The blazer-style cut of the dress added a touch of professionalism, making it appropriate for both formal and semi-formal occasions. Overall, Alex’s outfit was a perfect blend of style and sophistication, showcasing her unique fashion sense.

The Dress No One Could Forget

NEW YORK – MARCH 03: Alex McCord attends the premiere screening of “The Real Housewives of New York City” at Touch on March 3, 2008, in New York City. (Photo by Brian Ach/WireImage) *** Local Caption ***

Alex is absolutely breathtaking in her long, flowing animal print dress. The unique horn necklace and matching animal print bracelets she wears add a touch of wildness to her already fantastic ensemble. Her confident and elegant demeanor makes a statement wherever she goes. No wonder she leaves a lasting impression on those lucky enough to witness her incredible looks. Alex stood out from the crowd in this little number. Fans of RHONY might remember the gown from the opening night of the Metropolitan Opera in Season 1.

That Old-Fashioned Hollywood Glam!

TV personality Alex McCord attends the 9th Annual TV Land Awards at the Javits Center on April 10, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/FilmMagic)

Wow. Talk about gorgeous. In 2011, Alex might have found a time period that suits her traditional beauty and that’s some good ‘ole Hollywood glamour. She is stunning in this dark, satin one shoulder gown. The dress exudes 1950’s elegance, with its sleek and sophisticated design. The lustrous fabric shimmers under the light, giving her an ethereal glow. The one shoulder style adds an element of grace and sophistication, while the flowing fabric creates a feminine silhouette. Overall, Alex looks like a true movie star, turning heads and capturing the attention of everyone in the room.

Mixing It Up

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: Alex McCord attends the Mercedes-Benz Star Lounge during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2014 at Lincoln Center on September 6, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz)

The time was 2013 but the look was futuristic. Alex killed it at Fashion Week in her strapless short brown dress with a large sweater midsection and tulle skirt. The combination of the different textures and muted colors really proved her ability to pull anything off. She paired the outfit with some little black booties which gave her a touch of edginess. Alex added some tiny dangling earrings but was relatively jewelry-free, as this ensemble doesn’t need help making a statement. She carried a tiny black clutch bag to hold all of the essential items one needs when looking fabulous.

Knocking Them Dead In Red

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 11: Alex McCord attends the Falguni and Shane Peacock show during Spring 2013 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at The Studio Lincoln Center on September 11, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/WireImage)

Alex looked fashion-tastic in her short-sleeved red and black dress with a fun twist. The mini-dress featured a black design against a red background with a hint of gold outlining portions of the print. She included her favorite black horn necklace and some gold double-hoop earrings. The best part had to be the black knee-high boots which accentuated her long legs and left everyone who passed her wanting for more. Alex always managed to choose pieces that would not date her and provide timeless classics for years to come.

The Impact Of Classic Black And White

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 07: NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY Actress Alex McCord attends the attends the Red Carpet Manicure – Exclusive Nails of Nicolas K at The Studio at Lincoln Center on February 7, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Red Carpet Manicure)

Alex was dressing to impress in this belted, black-and-white print dress. It’s no doubt she and her husband Simon were the blueprints for fast fashion on RHONY and now we see why. She looks amazing here and the short, cream trench-style coat is the cherry on top for this magnificent red carpet moment. The black tights and black pumps complete the outfit, giving off an air of sophistication, which she never leaves home without. Once again, Alex takes no prisoners when she battles her reflection in the mirror.

Stop, Drop, And Rock ‘n Roll

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 20: Alex McCord attends the Housing Works 10th Annual Fashion For Auction Benefit on November 20, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for Housing Works)

Alex wasn’t messing around in this edgy sleeveless leather dress. The rich, black leather gave the dress a luxurious feel, while the sleeveless design added a touch of sexiness to the overall look. The scooped neckline was just low enough, showing off just the right amount of skin without being too revealing. The hemline hit a few inches above the knee, giving the dress a youthful and playful feel. Alex paired the dress with high black boots, but everyone knows you can do almost anything with a proper LBD. Her hair was styled in loose waves, cascading down her shoulders and adding softness to the tough look.

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 12: Alex McCord attends the Ashton Michael Fashion Show At CONAIR STYLE360 at STYLE360 presented by Conair Fashion Pavilion on February 12, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/WireImage for STYLE360)

This red carpet was begging for it’s life once Alex stepped on it. In a black dress with elegant grey pattern accents, once again she is the epitome of casual class. Additionally, her black leather boots were the perfect accessory to complete the look. What really caught my eye was the particularly amazing short red coat. It added a significantly darling pop of color that elevated the entire ensemble. Again looking confident and cool, despite sometimes fighting with co-stars, Alex carries off each of her fashion moments with ease. Finally, Alex never relies on flashy baubles to make her clothes work, less is more and Alex knows it.

Alex McCord attending the Celebration Launch of the April 29th online debut of ‘All My Children’ and ‘One Life To Live’ on the TOLN Online Network held at the Skirballcenter for Performing Arts in New York City on 4/23/2013… (Photo by Walter McBride/Corbis via Getty Images)

Alex was undoubtably unstoppable in this incredibly sexy art deco-inspired slip dress. The tank-style top was obviously the perfect choice for both comfort and achieving this hot moment. Just look at the way the metallic threads in the design catch the light and create an overall incredible effect. Alex always shines in her own personal style, but this dress is a knockout. Once again, she paired her favorite black knee-high boots to put the final touch on this exquisite choice.

Nothing Basic About This Black

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: Alex McCord attends the Mercedes-Benz Lounge during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2015 at Lincoln Center on September 6, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz)

If you’ve ever wondered what “dressed to the teeth” means, this photo is your definition. Alex’s take on a modernistic little black dress is almost too much to handle. The bare shoulder with strips of material brings a sci-fi vibe that makes Alex seem like she’s living in 2049 while the rest of us are stuck in a rut. Her frock’s asymmetrical hemline flowed down to a stunning pair of lace-up stilettos, which wrapped multiple times around her ankles. Another huge winning moment for Alex in the fashion game.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]