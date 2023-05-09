Kim Zolciak Still Living With Kroy Biermann Despite Filing for Divorce

Tell me you’re protecting assets without telling me you’re protecting assets. Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are in the middle of a whole situation. After rumors of foreclosure on their Atlanta love nest, now we have … the divorce.

The Nile might be a river in Egypt but denial is Kim’s comfort zone. Now that they may or may not have lost the house, and Kim’s skin cream is only being used by members of an underground society, it’s time to save every last coin available.

Papers have been filed but lodging hasn’t changed. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta couple are still under the same roof despite being irrevocably broken. This according to TMZ, who has the court docs to prove it.

The ring didn’t mean a thing

Kim, Kroy, and their brood of small children haven’t budged from the house that not paying bills built, according to court documents. Back in February, their home went into foreclosure. They apparently defaulted on a $1.65 million loan that was taken out in 2016. And this is what happens when your NFL husband starts weaving wigs instead of getting a job.

Kim denied the rumors full stop on social media and snapped at anyone who dared to challenge the status of her living quarters. At the time she said, “I’m here until I f-king want to move out.” Kim did have a brief moment of reprieve when the March 7 home auction was axed and an agreement was made after Kim and Kroy “worked out a deal.”

Now Kimbo is saying lack of money plagued their relationship “for a long time.” An insider advised “the money has been a huge issue” because I guess Captain Obvious was too busy to release a statement. The source also shared, “The million-dollar tax [payment] was just way too much pressure on them.”

Kroy and Kim allegedly owe $15k for unpaid taxes in 2018 to the state of Georgia. A completely different source said while no claims of infidelity are being made, Kim is big mad all of her cash is gone and the estranged couple are “not on good terms.”

Sounds like Kim is about to start knocking on Andy Cohen’s door for another shot on RHOA. Perhaps she can Kroy can rent out a wing at Chateau Shereé until things smooth over. Hopefully things will work out in the end.

