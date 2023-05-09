Real Housewives of Orange County Newbie Jennifer Pedranti Fighting Ex for Spousal Support

There’s a trend among some of Bravo’s new hires. It seems the network gravitates towards newly divorced gals for their franchise. And why not? They’re emotionally vulnerable at times, fighting for money, and seeking sexual emancipation. All the more reason to imbibe copious amounts of alcohol. The paycheck comes in handy too. Noella Bergener comes to mind. But her time has come and gone.

Now the Real Housewives of Orange County has a new housewife that will potentially fit that mold. And her legal drama preceded her debut on the show. But don’t worry! The drama will play out on screen. Juicy stuff of course!

Jennifer will respond to cheating allegations during the season

The RHOC Season 17 trailer dropped last week. Bravo also confirmed Jennifer Pedranti as the new housewife. But she’s not a newbie who comes without baggage.

RadarOnline obtained copies of the divorce papers filed by her estranged husband, William Pedranti, in March 2022. Since then, Jennifer and William have been locked in a vicious court battle.

The couple were married September 21, 2002 and split January 3, 2021, according to the divorce petition. Notably, William filed on his own behalf and without the assistance of a lawyer. He cited “irreconcilable differences” as the cause of their split.

On her Instagram profile, Jennifer says she has six children. Two of them seem to now be adults, as only four were mentioned in the papers. William listed Dawson, 15, Greyson, 13, Everleigh, 11, and Dominic, eight as the minors in the case. As far as splitting custody, he asked for joint legal and physical rights.

As for the real pressing issue, the splitting of assets, William requested his separate property return to him in full. He did, however, agree to pay spousal support. Yet, Jennifer is now allegedly fighting him in court on the matter.

Jennifer’s legal response to William was filed in June 2022. In this, neither the dates of marriage or separation were challenged. She also confirmed that the 18 year marriage was over. Both parents agree on split joint custody for their minors.

The point of contention remains the monthly spousal support that Jennifer asked for. It’s unclear if they are in disagreement on the amount, but it seems plausible because she is financially successful in her own right.

William is a “biotech entrepreneur,” while Jennifer owns a successful yoga company. Their joint assets include a 4,200 sq. ft. home valued at $2.4 million. The home boasts five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.

Jennifer is friends with Tamra Judge. The RHOC MVP brought Jennifer on board for Season 17. Their own relationship isn’t without history, however. We’ll be sure to be watching all of that play out on screen.

Rounding out the cast is returning alum Vicki Gunvalson, along with Shannon Storms Beador, Heather Dubrow, Gina Kirchenheiter, and Emily Simpson. Taylor Armstrong will be joining as a history-making crossover, having previously been an original castmate on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Catch the new season of Real Housewives of Orange County on Bravo, June 7th.

