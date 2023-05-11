Real Housewives of Atlanta: All of Season 2’s Bombshell Moments

The second season of Real Housewives of Atlanta brought viewers plenty of drama. Fans saw the Atlanta peaches deal with friendships dissolving, divorce, and the intro of a new fan-favorite co-star. And one very surly event planner. There was no shortage of shocking moments during the season. Buckle up, and let’s take a look at some of the unforgettable bombshell moments from season 2 of RHOA.

It’s Sheree’s Party, Boo!

(Photo Credit: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

Sheree Whitfield had a sit down with Anthony, her party planner, for her independence party. That’s right- divorce should be celebrated! The RHOA cast member wasn’t getting the level of cooperation that she expected from him. And, when he wasn’t able to secure Sheree’s arrival by helicopter, she was already doubting his credentials.

Their conversation became heated when Sheree insisted on being more involved in the planning process. She insulted Anthony’s credentials. He blasted her for not valuing his time. Then Sheree uttered the diss that will live forever. “Who gonna check me, boo?”

Sheree waved her bottle of water at Anthony, and he called Sheree “trash.” Anthony was restrained by several people before the altercation turned physical. I think we know who checked who during this encounter. Sheree for the win!

Everyone Loves Kandi

(Photo Credit: Getty Images/Moses Robinson/WireImage)

Kandi Burruss came into her freshman season with some impressive credentials. She was a member of the musical group Xscape. She also had a Grammy win under her belt. And the newbie was interested in reigniting her music career.

Kandi had a young daughter, Riley Burruss. The singer was also engaged to her boyfriend AJ Jewel. But Kandi’s mother, Mama Joyce, did not approve of Kandi’s man. I’m sensing a recurring theme here. The couple called off their engagement after filming for Season 2 wrapped. Sadly, AJ passed away shortly after that.

Fans fell in love with Kandi’s endearing laugh and her easy demeanor. Kandi was down to earth and didn’t drink alcohol. Does she realize how boozy her co-stars get? But make no mistake- don’t try Kandi.

Sheree’s Painful Split

(Photo Credit: Getty Images/George Napolitano/FilmMagic)

Sheree’s split from former NFL player Bob Whitfield was acrimonious. Their divorce dragged on for years. Sheree accused Bob of not paying child support for their two children. There was also a lawsuit fighting the terms outlined in their prenup.

But Sheree was hoping and praying for that seven-figure payday from Bob. And while some people called Sheree a gold digger, she just wanted what she felt she was due. This was just the beginning of Bob’s financial issues, which also impacted Sheree. That seven-figure settlement never actually materialized.

But Sheree did throw her independence party to celebrate being freed from her ball-and-chain husband. No helicopters were spotted in the vicinity.

Hitting Some Sour Notes

(Photo Credit: Getty Images/Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

NeNe Leakes believes that she is the star of RHOA, and no one should ever outshine her. She got into a fight during Sheree’s independence party with Kim Zolciak and Kandi. NeNe was insulted that Kim had asked her to be on the song “Tardy for the Party.” But Kim recorded it with Kandi. NeNe told them that the song wouldn’t sell as well without her on it. Let’s just say NeNe isn’t suffering from any self-esteem issues.

Kim and NeNe called each other “evil.” NeNe told Kandi that Kim was a liar. Kandi walked off before she exploded. But Sheree managed to find a mic to call out NeNe and Kim for taking the attention off of her. So, basically a typical Real Housewives party.

The Wig Has Shifted

(Photo Credit: Getty Images/Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

NeNe, Sheree, and Kim decided to meet up to settle their differences. What could possibly go wrong? Kim came prepared with a bike helmet to protect herself. NeNe stated that this “intervention” is to get to the bottom of Kim talking behind people’s backs. Shocking!

Kim claimed that Sheree told her that NeNe and her husband, Gregg Leakes, rented their home and that he was broke. Sheree and Kim called each other liars. NeNe shared that Kim claimed that Sheree was bouncing checks. Sheree called Kim “trailer trash.”

Kim left, and NeNe and Sheree followed. Outside of the restaurant, Sheree and Kim were screaming in each other’s faces. Then Sheree tugged Kim’s blonde wig. She denied grabbing it, stating in her confessional, “I just wanted to shift it a little bit.” Mission accomplished!

Well, that shift ended Kim’s relationship with Sheree. And left her friendship with NeNe on the rocks.

Season 2 of RHOA was on fire. We saw Kandi join the chaos and butt heads with NeNe from the jump. Fans saw some iconic scenes with the big wig shift and Sheree confronting her party planner. All in all, a fantastic season that served up both humor and drama.

TELL US- WHICH BOMBSHELL MOMENT WAS YOUR FAVORITE? SHOULD NENE HAVE BEEN UPSET THAT KIM RECORDED THE SONG WITHOUT HER? WHAT DID YOU THINK OF SHEREE’S INDEPENDENCE PARTY?

[Photo by Quantrell Colbert/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images]