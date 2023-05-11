Vanderpump Rules Star Lala Kent Signed by Talent Agency CAA

Whether you love her or hate her, there’s little sense denying that Lala Kent has achieved perhaps the most success possible for a reality TV star. Sure, she’s stirred up her fair share of drama, like the recent unaired fight between her and Raquel Leviss, but even aside from the moves she makes on Vanderpump Rules, Lala is clearly business savvy.

Under the branding of her trademark phrase, “Give them Lala,” she’s released a book, three beauty brands, and a podcast, with each of these endeavors seemingly more successful than the last. Her podcast in particular consistently ranks within the top 10 of its category, having reached the #1 spot various times since its launch.

Lala’s certainly been through highs and lows, the lows including the scandalous drama around her former partner, Randall Emmett. But the highs include the MTV Movie & TV Award for Best Reality On-Screen Team, along with her fellow Vanderpump Rules stars, Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, and Scheana Shay.

Lala Kent might’ve just hit the big time

With such success, it only made sense for Lala to keep rising, and now she has. In a Deadline exclusive, it was announced that Creative Artists Agency signed Lala Kent under their talent umbrella. This is a big deal. CAA represents the best of the best. Think of any A-list actor or musician, and they’re probably represented or have been represented by CAA.

Getting picked up by CAA is a huge sign of success for any media personality, and signing Lala only makes sense from a business perspective. The woman has been able to branch into so many different industries that CAA no doubt sees her as a cash cow. The signing will likely be just as beneficial to Lala.

Viewers have mainly been congratulatory and positive, but some questioned if Lala truly deserved her success. And ultimately, I leave that question up to you. Now’s the time to see who’s on Lala’s side.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK LALA DESERVES HER SUCCESS? DO YOU THINK SIGNING WITH CAA IS THE BEST MOVE FOR HER?