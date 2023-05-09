Lala Kent Reveals Vanderpump Rules Fight With Raquel Leviss That Didn’t Air

Adding a little context. The Vanderpump Rules cast started imploding during James Kennedy’s beach day from hell. The editing made it look like it was Tom Schwartz against the world. More specifically, Katie Maloney, James, and Lala Kent.

Schwartz set the mood with a corny joke regarding James’ proposal to ex-fiance Raquel Leviss. The DJ got triggered, in typical James style, and threw a drink in Schwartz’s face. By the time the party moved indoors, Katie and Lala traded words with Schwartz. This prompted Tom Sandoval to jump in to defend his friend and business partner.

But it turns out, there was one confrontation that did not make it past the editing floor. And this missing piece creates the full picture of Lala’s disregard for Raquel, pre-Scandoval. As well as why Sandoval got so heated that afternoon.

Lala mocks Raquel’s ‘baller lifestyle’ front

You will recall that Raquel and Lala went into business together. They collaborated on a set of eye shadow palettes that were sold through Give Them Lala Beauty. Raquel was to be the face of the project, named “The Bambi Eyed B-tch.” Lala claimed it was an olive branch after years of feuding with the former beauty pageant contestant.

It seemed the reference to their infamous Season 7 altercation put a hex on the whole endeavor. During the May 3rd episode of her podcast Give Them Lala, the entrepreneur revealed that she paid Raquel for a photoshoot while the VPR group was filming at the beach.

Raquel was unhappy with her earnings, and came after Lala. On the heels of Schwartz and Sandoval’s confrontations. It was, in reality, a pile-on of Lala.

“You did see [Tom Schwartz] coming for how I provide for my baby, but you also didn’t see that [Tom Sandoval] starts attacking it as well and then Raquel starts talking about how she didn’t get paid very much for the Bambi-Eyed B**** palette,” Lala said.

She added, “I said to her, ‘I paid you a thousand dollars, you worked for two hours, maybe even less, that’s 500 an hour. Show me one person who is making and like scoffing at 500 dollars an hour.’”

Once news of Raquel’s affair with Sandoval came to light, Lala symbolically chucked the makeup into the clearance bin. Give Them Lala Beauty sold Bambi-Eyed B*** at a steep discount.

As it was, the podcast show host paid Raquel $1,000 for the photo shoot. Yet Lala said she would have negotiated with Raquel had she asked for more.

“You sound sick,” Lala stated. “And then I said you know, ‘The last time I saw you, b-tch you were sashaying down a runway at a f-cking community college wearing a Miss Malibu sash.’”

Lala was “furious” and “disgusted” that day at the beach because Raquel complained about the fee. She gave her listeners more background on the fight, as it did not make it into Season 10.

“I was furious and I did say, you roll up your 1998 Jetta in your sublet apartment and it wasn’t to throw daggers, I don’t give a f-ck what you drive, but don’t step to me acting like you live some baller lifestyle and a thousand dollars for two hours was just so beneath you,” Lala snarked.

Ironically, Lala called Raquel’s confrontation “an all-time low.” Scandoval had yet to surface.

The next episode of Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesday May 10th, at 9/8c on Bravo.

