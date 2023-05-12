Real Housewives of Atlanta: All of Season 5’s Bombshell Moments

The ladies of the Real Housewives of Atlanta never disappoint. They always bring the drama, and the humor, that viewers love. This was the season of Donkey Booty versus Stallion Booty. And we were introduced to two new Atlanta peaches. The legendary Porsha Williams and Kenya Moore joined the cast. I don’t think that RHOA was ever the same. Let’s review some of the bombshell moments from Season 5.

Cynthia Trapped Phaedra in a Lie

(Photo Credit: NBCUniversal Getty Images/ NBCUniversal /John Amis/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank)

Phaedra Parks invited Cynthia Bailey to her son Ayden Nida’s birthday party. Cynthia was out of town, and Phaedra understood why she was missing the event. Well, NeNe Leakes turned up with a recording of Phaedra talking about Cynthia. That’s right- Phaedra’s donkey booty butt-dialed someone else and she was recorded insulting Cynthia.

She said, “But I don’t even give a f**k about her coming.” Knowledge is power, so Cynthia invited Phaedra out to eat so she could confront her. When Cynthia asked Phaedra if she made the comments, the proper Southern peach explained that she does not use that language. Perish the thought! And she denied ever uttering those words, even though they were recorded. Then Phaedra tried to distract Cynthia with an itchy bug bite on her breast. Props for trying to deflect, Phaedra. But that scene was awkward.

Kim Flipped Her Wig

(Photo Credit: Getty Images/Scott Cunningham/)

All the ladies convened to plan their trip to Anguilla. Kim Zolciak, who was very pregnant and pissed that she had to downsize to a condo, showed up. She made her husband, Kroy Biermann, wait in the car.

Kim came up with a million excuses why she couldn’t attend the trip. Her due date was as shifty as Phaedra’s was in Season 3 of RHOA. Finally, Kim admitted that she and Kroy were going on another trip that same week. The ladies were furious, as they had changed plans and missed out on business opportunities so that Kim could attend.

Kim stormed out of the restaurant and slapped a cameraman. “Get the f–k out of my face!” she screamed. Kroy came to her rescue and started yelling at the camera crew. He even threatened them. And with that, Kim exited the franchise.

Kenya’s Fabulous Twirl

(Photo Credit: Getty Images/NBCUniversal/Wilford Harewood/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/)

During the Anguilla trip, Porsha and Kenya started arguing about Porsha’s charity event. You know, the one where Porsha called Kenya “Miss America” instead of “Miss USA.” According to Kenya, that was more proof that Porsha wasn’t being invited to any Mensa meetings.

Porsha told Kenya that her behavior and constant griping were disrespectful. As the argument intensified, Porsha called Kenya “ghetto” and “a hood rat.” Kenya repeatedly called Porsha a “b*tch” and a “non-factor.” The two ladies almost came to blows, but NeNe pulled Kenya to the side. NeNe scolded Kenya for screaming. But then, Kenya stated that she is “gone with the wind fabulous” before twirling away in her dress. At that moment, a Real Housewives icon was born.

Porsha Called Kenya “Ashy”

(Photo Credit: Getty Images/Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank)

Kenya invited Porsha to sit down and talk. Kenya wanted to explain to her fellow newbie that she was merely a pawn being manipulated by Phaedra. Porsha denied it and said that she makes up her own mind. Welp, that is a scary thought.

After the two began to bicker, they left and continued to argue on the sidewalk. “Don’t contact me to come meet you and whatever else with your ashy feet,” Porsha announced. “Bye, Ashy!” she yelled. Kenya laughed because her issues could be resolved with some lotions. Porsha’s issues? Not so much.

Goodbye, Dorothy Dandridge

(Photo Credit: Wilford Harewood/Bravo)

Kenya decided to throw an Iconic Black Women In Film party. Of course, Kenya assigned all of her fellow peaches a character. Poor Porsha was told to come as Halle Berry in BAPS. While Porsha didn’t have reservations at first, she started to feel like she was being set up.

Kenya went as Foxy Brown. Cynthia was Diana Ross from Mahogany. Kandi Burruss was Tina Turner. But when Porsha arrived, she was oozing fabulosity as Dorothy Dandridge.

The hostess claimed that there was a performance that evening that Porsha ruined by not showing up in her assigned costume. Kenya had Porsha thrown out, but Cynthia and Kandi decided to leave with her.

NeNe arrived and told Kenya that she was wrong for kicking Porsha out. Kenya allowed Porsha to return and even issued a lackluster apology.

Porsha and Kenya may have been the newbies, but they carried much of the season with their feuds. Season 5 gave us some memorable quotes. And Kim exited as a full-time RHOA cast member. These ladies continue to captivate their fans every season.

(Photo by: Alex Martinez/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)