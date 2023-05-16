Garcelle Beauvais Told Her Son Oliver Saunders Was ‘Used’ by Vanderpump Rules Producers

Might there be trouble among these new pair of besties? Garcelle Beauvais recently shared some of her feelings about her son Oliver Saunders’ brief storyline on this latest Vanderpump Rules season.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has been pretty chummy with former cast member Lisa Vanderpump since June 2022. “She was actually putting on an event for Haiti at Tom Tom. Yeah, and so I got to meet her. There was Haitian music blaring. There were more Haitians than I knew there were in California that night there. So I just fell in love with what she was doing,” Garcelle said at the time.

Eventually, Beauvais brought her son’s name up in conversation with hopes of helping him land a new gig in Sin City. “And so, we chatted and sat at the same table and talked. And I was like, ‘Hey, my son’s [Oliver] looking for a job in Vegas,’ not knowing that she even had a place in Vegas,” she continued. “So it turned out, he worked for her. And we’re good.”

But that doesn’t mean she’s on the best terms with everybody. According to Beauvais, the actress has some strong feelings toward the Vanderpump Rules’ producers. This for looping her son into their cesspool of never-ending drama.

Garcelle’s friends feel VPR producers used Oliver

After a night out in Vegas was captured on camera, Vanderpump Rules’ watchers could witness Raquel Leviss‘ messy character traits in all their glory. Lala Kent shared with the rest of the cast that she wanted to pursue Oliver. However, this didn’t stop Raquel from pushing her own luck. Eventually, she and Oliver had a steamy make-out sesh on the dance floor (despite the ring on his finger), and that’s when the group’s dynamics started to change.

Raquel later claimed she didn’t know Saunders was married. “I was getting ready to go on a date with him when I found out he had a wife, so it completely changed the dynamic of the day and my mindset going into that,” she said in October 2022. “I would like to clarify that I did not know Oliver had a wife. He misled me. I was in Vegas this year just trying to have a good time being single, and we didn’t hook up either, by the way. Just wanted to clarify all that.”

For viewers, this storyline was everything. But for Garcelle, not so much. In a new interview with E! News, the reality star pushed back against Raquel and Pump Rules’ production company for allegedly “using” her son for content.

“Obviously, he’s my son. And we don’t always make great decisions. And he was definitely separated at the time,” she said. The reality star shared she didn’t watch the episode because it “hurts her heart” knowing he was used for a storyline.

“… my friends were like… they were mad for me, and they were like, ‘We felt like Oliver was used.’ But Lisa [Vanderpump] has been great, and she stood up for him, and I appreciate that, and we move on.”

Vanderpump Rules continues Wednesdays at 9/8c.

