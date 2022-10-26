Raquel Leviss Says Garcelle Beauvais’ Son Oliver Saunders Misled Her

Garcelle Beauvais’ eldest son has come up on the Bravolebrity radar again. Oliver Saunders made quite the impression on a wasted Erika Jayne during the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills last season. He humored fans with the manner in which he finessed his way out of that situation. Erika just looked like a fool.

Now it seems Oliver has gotten into some controversy with another Bravolebrity. Newly-single Raquel Leviss claimed to have been “misled” by Garcelle’s son and almost went on a date with the married father while partying in Las Vegas last month.

Page Six reported that the Vanderpump Rules star wanted to clear the air during her appearance at BravoCon 2022. Raquel explained, “I would like to clarify that I did not know Oliver had a wife. He misled me. I was in Vegas this year just trying to have a good time being single, and we didn’t hook up either, by the way. Just wanted to clarify all that.”

While prepping for the supposed date, Raquel came to know about Oliver’s wife Samantha Saunders. “I was getting ready to go on a date with him when I found out he had a wife, so it completely changed the dynamic of the day and my mindset going into that,” she said.

The Vanderpump Rules star labeled her would-be date’s behavior, “unacceptable,” adding, “It was a stressful day, stressful two days afterwards.”

The fallout was very much a public affair. Jilted wife, Samantha took to Instagram to condemn Oliver’s actions, a move that Raquel applauded. According to Samantha, her husband decided “to continue to go on a date with Raquel” despite being caught.

Working at Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant in Las Vegas surely doesn’t lack temptations. Certainly, Samantha alluded to a pattern of behavior from Oliver.

“He has committed adultery with coworkers and guests of the restaurant,” Samantha claimed.

As if unable to shake the role she takes on filming Vanderpump Rules, Lisa tried to mediate the situation. Raquel revealed that her boss reached out to her and even RHOBH star Garcelle for clarity.

“I feel like Lisa just kind of wants to make sure she that she hears both sides of the story and fully understands,” Raquel explained.

As for Lisa’s conversation with Oliver’s mother, Raquel thinks, “she might have talked to Garcelle and understood more of Oliver’s side, but I feel like I need to stand up for myself and hold my own because he put me in a situation that I didn’t want to be in and I didn’t ask for.”

Vanderpump Rules co-star Schena Shay came to Raquel’s defense during the show panel at BravoCon. She said, “I hate that she was put in that position. I think it was unfair that she was lied to and misled because now, forever, she will have that stamp on her. She didn’t deserve that.”

Unsurprisingly, Scheana revealed that she and husband, Brock Davies, had contact with Oliver and were also unaware of his marital status. “Oliver and Brock were talking, and we were going to do a double date,” she admitted. “I’ve not seen him or spoken to him since.”

Raquel’s former fiance, James Kennedy, had to get his opinion in. Since the pair broke up in December 2021, James has been less than enthusiastic about her newfound freedom.

“Maybe she just wanted to do that the whole time [we were together],” James told Page Six. “Maybe she just needed to get it out of her system. Maybe it makes her feel more her. I don’t know, whatever makes her happy.”

Oliver and Samantha are parents to 2-year-old Oliver Jr.

[Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images]