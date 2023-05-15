Teresa Giudice Wanted Andy Cohen To Officiate Her Wedding to Luis Ruelas

The Real Housewives have had their fair share of filmed weddings OVER the years. From Kandi Burruss to NeNe Leakes and now Teresa Giudice.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey OG married Luis Ruelas on August 6, 2022. Per reports, the couple had a fantastic wedding day surrounded by loved ones and their “chosen family.” Pictures and RHONJ sneak peeks revealed that the reality star wore a beautiful gown, lovely makeup, and sky-high hair.

Tre herself said everyone, including Andy Cohen, loved her final ensemble. “I think the hair was fabulous. Andy texted me the next day; he’s like, ‘I loved the hair,” she said. “Andy loving it so much makes me love it even move,” she continued.

Andy and Tre have been working together since the start of New Jersey Housewives. They’ve gone through a lot together on the show. From Teresa and Joe Giudice’s legal troubles to Tre slinging Andy back down in his reunion chair, it makes sense why she wanted him to play a unique role in her big day. But according to Andy, it was an offer he couldn’t accept.

Teresa wanted Andy to officiate her big day

Andy’s new book, The Daddy Diaries, which promises to deliver name-dropping gossip from the most important year of his life, is finally out for fans to read, and let me tell you, the tea is HOT.

Per recent reports, we already know Andy’s latest publication pulls back the curtain on his now strained relationship with NeNe and her downfall from the network. He also dives deeper into the decision to split the Real Housewives of New York into two separate shows. But regarding Tre’s wedding, he wrote that Jersey’s queen bee wanted him to officiate her wedding, but he couldn’t accept such an offer.

I’d imagine being in Andy’s position that he receives many requests from the women he works closely with. Even though he certainly has favorites, he can’t show it. If he officiates one wedding, then he must officiate them all.

The good thing is that whether he pronounced the couple husband and wife or not, Teresa and Luis’ special day continued without a hitch. Well, sort of. The Real Housewives of New Jersey season finale will air soon; from the looks of it, things finally come to a head between the Giudices and the Gorgas. And if the rumors about what went down are true, I can’t wait for their reunion to play out.

