Melissa Gorga Sent Andy Cohen ‘Two Thousand Word Text’ After Bravocon Drama With Jennifer Aydin

Melissa and Joe Gorga can’t help but try and hide their hand after being caught in some mess. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star sent what Andy Cohen has described as a “two-thousand word text” to the Bravo exec after her husband was recorded calling Jennifer Aydin a “dirty bitch.”

The news broke after BravoCon 2022 when a video surfaced featuring thirsty Joe and his sidekick trying to stir up trouble with Aydin while in their hotel lobby. Social media reacted and took Jennifer’s side after watching Joe mistreat yet another woman. However, Joe came forward, slamming Jen as a liar and calling her “violent.”

“Whatever you heard Jennifer’s assistant say, it was all lies,” he said in November 2022. “First of all, I was 50 feet away with my wife … Jennifer likes to dig a lot and she gets involved in my family business,” he continued.

“If you watched her on the TV show through the years, she drinks a lot, she’s violent, she throws thing, she breaks glasses, she wants to stab you with it, she throws knives,” he added. “I mean, this is who she is, she’s crazy. Picture her in real life. That’s editing!”

Andy reveals the text Melissa sent him after BravoCon 2022

After seeing the video of Joe Gorga’s reprehensible behavior, the Real Housewives executive producer took shots at everyone involved. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight shortly after the Jersey showdown, Andy gave his opinion — and it wasn’t what people expected.

“I think it’s gross. Period dot,” he said.

In his new book, The Daddy Diaries, he shared more backstage BravoCon tea that fans didn’t get to witness.

“Melissa sent what felt like a two-thousand word text responding to me saying on ET that the drink-toss hotel lobby fight at BravoCon the other night was ‘gross,’” Andy wrote in his book. “And I texted back, ‘I’m disengaging from your lobby fight.’”

BravoCon 2022 took place after RHONJ Season 13 wrapped. Consequently, we didn’t see any of this drama take place on the show. However, with the Jersey reunion around the corner, viewers may finally see an epic explosion between Team Aydin and Team Gorga. I wonder if Joe will keep that same energy when Bill is around. I guess we’ll have to keep watching to see.

Real Housewives of New Jersey continues Tuesdays at 9/8c.

