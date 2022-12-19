Caroline Manzo Calls Teresa Giudice “A Fool” And Says She Could Never Call The IRS On Her

Real Housewives of New Jersey “OG” Caroline Manzo and Teresa Giudice just can’t quit slamming each other in the press. While Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider have been begging for Caroline to return to RHONJ, Teresa isn’t feeling it. Teresa called Caroline “a rat” and blamed her for tattling on her and husband Joe Giudice to the IRS.

In May of 2022, Mama Manzo appeared on her son Albie Manzo’s podcast, Dear Albie. A “fan letter” asked if Caroline would return to “straighten out Teresa once and for all.” Caroline responded, “You know what? I would get great pleasure, fans, community, to go in and just knock the s–t out of [Teresa] verbally and just put her in her place.” She continued, “I am tired of her opening her very uneducated mouth and using me as a weapon to say that I was the one that spearheaded her IRS claim and stuff like that.” Wow!

Teresa took a swipe at Caroline while answering a question from a fan after BravoCon. Both Jersey ladies were at the event but decided not to squash their beef. Teresa’s fans asked her what it was like to see Caroline at BravoCon. Teresa replied, “Yes, I spoke to Caroline Stanbury and Caroline Brooks from [Real Housewives of] Dubai. They were amazing.” Oh, the shade!

Reality Blurb! reported that Caroline shared her feelings about Teresa on Sirius XM’s Jeff Lewis Live. @allabouttrh shared the video clip.

“Why is she always talking about me? I ain’t talking about you… You’re on the show,” Caroline stated. “I’m not.” She continued, “You’re talking about me calling the IRS, shut up! Stop it. You look ridiculous. You sound like a fool,” Carline added.

“First of all, I could NEVER do that,” Carolina insisted about Teresa’s IRS allegations. “I used to hold her hand when she was doing press conferences and answer for her,” the RHONJ alum explained. “She would call me for hours and [ask], ‘What do I say?’”

Their friendship started to splinter when Teresa started to come for Caroline with “nonsense.” Caroline cut off all contact with Teresa. “I’m not going to answer you on social media, because that is beneath me,” she remarked. “I’m not thirsty.” But Caroline had a warning for her former friend. “You want me to come for you? I’ll come correct. The way I’m supposed to, with payment,” Caroline stated. Yikes!

Of course, we can’t overlook the Manzo family feud factor in this situation. Dina Manzo and Caroline have been estranged for years. Dina’s ex-husband, Tommy Manzo, allegedly hired a hit man to beat up her new husband, David Cantin. Then Dina and David were attacked during a violent home invasion in 2017. Dina’s ex-husband, Tommy, was allegedly involved.

But Caroline sided with her husband Albert Manzo’s brother Tommy and even wrote a letter asking for his release from prison. And since Dina is besties with Teresa, you know that didn’t fly.

[Photo by: Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images]