Oliver Saunders Served for Child Support Payments Following Vanderpump Rules Aftermath

He got served. Oliver Saunders, son of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais has had a challenging time in his relationship (or former) this past year. He split from his wife in a messy, public way, was recently hit with a child support case, and now it’s been confirmed that he’s been served in that case.

Oliver filed for divorce and things are moving painfully slow for him because of the publicity he’s getting from his short blip on Vanderpump Rules. He found himself in an entanglement with Raquel Leviss and his wife (who said they were still in somewhat of a relationship, but he said separated) in August. Also, interesting was that Lala Kent acted like she already knew him. How so? Or did they meet via production. His first scene was a particularly awkward one because both girls were licking their lips like they were parched.

From there, Oliver’s storyline continued as he took Raquel out on a date in L.A in September. It abruptly ended because Raquel had already spoken to his wife. Was he used for a storyline? Raquel had already had a one-night stand with Tom Sandoval following the girls’ trip. Her date would have come after that. How far along were things with Tom?

The social media case against Oliver

His wife felt the need to speak out publicly last year – the day after Raquel and Oliver’s date. “I have been told to stay SILENT! DIVORCE — @iamoliversaunders since Oliver has started working at @vanderpumpparis he has disrespected me and my kids in every way possible.” Was she told to be quiet for her own good, or to silence her?

She makes strong allegations, indicating, “He has made jokes about my mental health and suicidal thoughts with coworkers.” I would hope that’s not true for both parties sake. But as Oliver hasn’t spoken out, there is really only one person’s perspective out there.

She goes on, “When I met Oliver … I had no idea the demons he was battling.” What does that mean? She airs his personal struggles by saying, “I helped this man get back on his feet after fighting a strong addiction and battling in the courts. I financially supported this man … while he was getting clean … once he got his job I decided to pursue real estate trusting he was going to support me like I did to him. Instead this man has left me in thousands of dollars of debt.” Best case scenario is they resolve everything amicably, give their son all the love, and move on with their lives in peace.

The custody case

The legal case is coming from the State of Nevada (court records say filed in July of 2020!) – aiming to collect child support payments since the month after their son was born. This adds more head-scratching to the timeline because wouldn’t they have been together then? Does she want payment for the time she supported the family? We’d all hope he’s been providing support since getting a job, but we won’t know until the case moves along via a hearing in July of 2023. If a man is happy paying for anything in life, I’d think it’d be to support his children – nothing shameful in that.

A major theme on Oliver’s Instagram is spending time with his son and has been since 2020. Her kids are also throughout her Instagram, and her last smiling picture with Oliver is June of 2022.

The Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Reunion begins airing from May 24 at 9/8c on Bravo. Don’t expect Oliver to show up.

