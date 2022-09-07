Oliver Saunders’ Wife Says Raquel Leviss Is Not To Blame For Him Cheating On Her

If you have been following the drama between Garcelle Beauvais’ son Oliver Saunders and his wife, Samantha Saunders, you know how messy it is. Oliver, who is married and has a son with Samantha, has been featured alongside Garcelle a few times on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Garcelle even shared that Lisa Vanderpump got him a job at her Las Vegas venture Vanderpump àParis.

But that new job might have cost him his marriage to Samantha. She recently put him on blast on social media for allegedly cheating on her. And she named Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss as one of the women he was cheating with. According to Samantha, she “found out” that Oliver “made out” with Raquel during filming of the upcoming season of VPR.

Now Page Six is reporting that Samantha doesn’t blame Raquel for what happened. She wrote on her Instagram Stories, “FYI- I don’t blame Raquel. She did nothing wrong and has been respectful and supportive.”

One insider noted that Raquel thought that the couple was separated. Said the source, “Oliver told Raquel he was separated and that they were in the process of getting a divorce. Raquel would have never pursued him if she had known that wasn’t the case at the time.”

Last week, Samantha sent Bravo fans into a tizzy when she went rogue on social media about Oliver’s alleged cheating. She wrote a length caption on her own Instagram. Samantha accused Oliver of committing “adultery with coworkers and guests of the restaurant.” She also that he “has disrespected [her] and [her] kids in every way possible.”

Samantha then clarified the VPR situation and stated that he was “cheating publicly with Raquel on camera only for fame!” She added that she has “receipts of everything.” But she did note that she is still legally with Oliver.

Samantha said, “I want to Clarify that me and Oliver have not filed for divorce just yet! After I found out about Raquel that is what is pushing me to file! We have nothing in the courts with a legal separation, custody battle, or a divorce just yet!!”

Garcelle, who has been dealing with her own social media issues, clearly doesn’t want to be involved. Samantha told Page Six,“Garcelle did not want me to talk about it publicly. That is why she has unfollowed me and blocked me.”

[Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Bravo]