Tom Schwartz Adopts Another Dog Amid Vanderpump Rules Finale Drama

A new pet or an emotional support animal? It seems Tom Schwartz is keeping company with the only beings who will accept him, warts and all, in the wake of Scandoval. Yes, of course we are talking about the unquestioning devotion of a furry friend. Presumably, Graham is uninterested in what his handler, Raquel Leviss, was up to for the past nine months. So why shouldn’t Schwartz seek solace by expanding his furry brood?

The Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner was reeling on the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 finale. He was not expecting to be on the receiving end of the same vitriol that Tom Sandoval got for cheating on Ariana Madix. Yet Schwartz’s lack of action when he knew what was going on has left him in accomplice status. His spineless demeanor in all of this has done him no favors. The public just doesn’t accept it as an excuse anymore.

The public continues to hold Schwartz accountable for his role in the deceit. And he was neither prepared, nor expecting, to deal with Scandoval fallout. So maybe in an act of self-preservation, or a genius PR move, Schwartz adopted another dog.

The adoption is ‘in honor’ of the season finale

Posting pictures of a cute, furry puppy will not distract the public for long. But it’s nice that the dog has found a home. The new addition will join Butter and Gordo, the dogs Schwartz shares with ex-wife Katie Maloney.

As usual, Schwartz approached the matter with ambiguity. He presented the animal in a video to his Instagram Story. The pup head is seen peeking out of a pouch, appearing more like a kangaroo.

“Well, I finally did it. I adopted another dog. Ladies and gentlemen, meet TJ,” Schwartz said, also revealing the name of his new dog. “TJ, TJ, give me a kiss.”

He joked, “I think it’s a dog. TJ [are] you a dog?”

But the timing of this post is very telling. The highly anticipated Season 10 finale had just aired, and Schwartz’s deeper involvement was very clear. Despite his narrative of being a victim of Sandoval and Raquel’s plotting.

He captioned the video, “adopted a new pup in honor of the @pumprules finale.”

It seems like Schwartz is using the dog as some sort of emotional shield against the continued public backlash. If it was anything other than that, he wouldn’t have posted this on the heels of the explosive footage that aired earlier this week.

The Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Reunion begins May 24 at 9/8c on Bravo.

TELL US- WHAT IS YOUR REACTION TO SCHWARTZ’S NEW DOG? WHAT DO YOU THINK OF HIS REFERENCE TO THE VPR REUNION? WHY WOULD HE RELEASE THIS NOW?