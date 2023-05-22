Ariana Madix Moves Out of Shared Home With Tom Sandoval 

Ariana Madix has been at the center of so much unthinkable drama during Vanderpump Rules Season 10. To be honest, Tom Sandoval cheating with Raquel Leviss is bad enough by itself. The action is just so much worse because it was double deception to Ariana, the most likable VPR star.

Thankfully, Ariana is doing her best to move on from the Scandoval of it all. Sure, she still has the VPR reunion episodes to live through, but the worst is over. Ariana is in healing mode. She’s doing whatever she wants, hanging out with whoever she wants, and is no longer worried about Sandoval and his sleazy self.

It’s been even tougher for Ariana to get through the breakup considering her living arrangement. She and Sandoval bought a home together, so it wasn’t clear who was going to leave. We all saw during the Pump Rules finale how Sandoval was creeping around the house with no remorse. Now, Ariana is really ready for the next chapter.

Ariana Madix is moving up and moving out

Image: @arianamadix on Instagram

In an Instagram Story posted on Monday, Ariana shared a selfie video featuring some moving boxes. It goes without saying that Ariana was absolutely radiating in the video, but even more so than usual. She quoted her shady ex in the caption to explain why her glow is on 100 this week. “Ready to dip out,” Ariana wrote with a smirk emoji. Good for her — now she really can live a Tom-free life from here on out.

Any Pump Rules fan knows that Ariana is better off without Tom. She’s in her prime right now with the fandom backing her up and everyone just wants to see her succeed. While it’s bound to bring up some sad feelings, Ariana moving out of her home with Tom is the best next step for her.

Vanderpump Rules continues Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

