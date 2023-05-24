Charli Burnett Heard a Woman Signed a NDA To Sleep With Tom Sandoval

Now that the entire world knows Tom Sandoval is not only a liar but a filthy cheater as well, all of his tea is coming to light. And this time, the one spilling it is his Vanderpump Rules co-star Charli Burnett.

Oof. Tom, Tom, Tom. I’m sure he’s had enough of the headlines and different interview bites, but what can I say? You started this. And now you have to sleep in the mess you’ve made. And thankfully, for all of us longtime Bravo fans, we get to watch it unfold right before our eyes.

On the flip side, finding out that Sandoval supposedly cheated (again) is not a surprise for anyone that’s been keeping up. He cheated on Kristen Doute with Miami Girl, and then he had a months-long affair with his then girlfriend’s best friend. His ethics and moral compass have always been skewed, and expecting him to be honest, even for a moment, would indeed be too much to ask. I mean, talk about a modern-day Judas.

And just when we thought we’d heard it all, Charli entered the chat.

Tom allegedly made a woman sign an NDA to have sex with him

During Charli’s recent appearance on The Viall Files podcast, she went to town on Raquel Leviss and Scan Sandoval. The hottest tea, however, was that she heard around town that mister worm with a mustache made a woman sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) to have sex with him.

“Someone came to me and said, ‘I was getting my hair done, and my hairdresser told me that one of their clients had to sign an NDA to f–k Tom Sandoval,’” she said. However, the reality star revealed she wasn’t sure what to do with the info.

“I was like, ‘I don’t know what do with that information,’” she stated. “Again, I was naïve, and I was like, ‘Everyone makes up rumors. Everyone says things.’ Like, that’s so crazy to say to me. Like, you guys are trying to bring up gossip.”

Everyone makes up rumors, but at this rate, if they’re about Tom Sandoval, they’re likely to be true.

Vanderpump Rules continues Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

TELL US – DO YOU BELIEVE TOM SANDOVAL MADE A WOMAN SIGN AN NDA TO HOOK UP WITH HIM? DO YOU BELIEVE HE’S CHEATED ON ARIANA BEFORE?