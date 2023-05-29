Danielle Cabral Defends Teresa Giudice’s Marriage to Luis Ruelas

Uh-oh Jennifer Aydin, looks like someone is coming for your spot! Real Housewives of New Jersey has been largely upended this season thanks to Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga. But Teresa’s husband has taken a lot of the spotlight for himself.

It wasn’t Luis Ruelas’ devotion to Tre or how he stuck up for her against the Gorgas that got him noticed. People were more interested in the private detective he allegedly hired and the outfits he would coordinate from Nonno’s closet. Now newbie Danielle Cabral is coming in hot to secure her second season defend Teresa and Luis’ relationship amid a lot of side-eyes in Luis’ direction. Page Six has the details.

Everything is great … wink wink

Looks like Danielle has been sent out on the stroll to try and make Teresa’s marriage to Luis look more loving and less like an advertisement for red flags. She said, “He is so amazing. You know, so it’s a hard world to hear people talk bad.” At this time we do not know if Danielle was reading from a prepared script.

It also makes Danielle feel “sad” over any perceived “red flags” he may be exhibiting on a daily basis. You know, like not getting a prenup. Or buying his stepdaughter’s fake jewelry for Christmas. And don’t forget his potentially sketchy business practices.

“But I know how good he is. He’s such a good guy,” Danielle explained. Yeah, I mean don’t even worry about those videos Luis makes crying in his car or finding enlightenment with a bunch of naked men.

“They really don’t know what they’re talking about and they’re reaching. And it’s … sad … because I know how much they love each other,” she continued. Wow, Danielle must have received a new pizza oven for her service on this mission.

Fans have been here before …

“I just said this to someone, ‘If for some reason, this guy turns out to be a lunatic, a crazy’ — which he’s not, but look how happy she is. Who are you to tell her who she should not be with? She’s so happy. I mean, let me tell you, they’re really happy. They’re not faking it. Let them live their lives out happily,” she said.

Well, the viewers who have concerns are the same people who will have to watch Teresa cry and whine if this guy turns out to be a Snickers with extra nuts. Also, we’ve been through this with Joe Giudice. “And he is so amazing,” Danielle concluded.

Either Bo Dietl has something on this woman or she really wants to come back to RHONJ. Either way, she’s definitely an official member of Teresa’s clean-up crew.

Don’t miss Part One of the Real Housewives of New Jersey” Season 13 reunion. It airs Tuesday at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK TERESA PUT DANIELLE UP TO THIS? WHY IS DANIELLE KISSING UP TO TRE AND LUIS?