Brock Davies Claims Raquel Leviss Sent Tom Sandoval Lightning Bolt Postcards To Shared Home With Ariana Madix

As a Bravo fan, I’m used to watching a lot of lame behavior from stars on this network, but Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss take the cake. These two clowns deserve each other for their continued deception toward Ariana Madix, after having an affair behind her back for months. Sandoval and his white-tipped claws have a hold on Rachel, even though the two Vanderpump Rules stars want the public to believe they’ve split.

The #Scandoval of it all continues as the Pump Rules reunion keeps airing. Truly, who knows if we’ll ever be done with this disgraceful rollercoaster ride? All of the cast members, former and current, have been releasing their podcast interviews to make the most out of the historic TV moment. That also, for some godforsaken reason, includes the ghosts of VPR past Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright.

Jax and Britt wasted no time jumping on the Scandoval train. They used the hype from the show they “quit” to launch a podcast “When Reality Hits”. Obviously, they’ve been mainly interviewing VPR stars about the current drama on the show, because Jax and Britt have little else to offer us as a society. As I said, we’ve seen a lot of lame behavior in Bravo history.

Raquel Leviss is her own master manipulator

Scheana Shay’s husband Brock Davies was the most recent victim guest on Jax and Brittany’s podcast. Brock provided some interesting insight that further confirms that Raquel and Sandoval are a demented pair that are meant to be.

Ariana previously revealed that Raquel was sending Sandoval letters to their shared home from the treatment facility she’s in despite reports that the two split. Obviously, it was illegal for Ariana to open letters not addressed to her. In a move of utter delusion, Raquel apparently revamped the way she’s sending love letters to Tom while he’s still living in ARIANA’S HOUSE. The calculation was loud and clear to Brock.

Brock didn’t mince his words and called Raquel an “absolute tw-t” for sending a postcard to Sandoval and Ariana’s house. The postcard, adorned with the couple’s infamous lightning bolt enigma, had a message written on it that wasn’t hidden behind an envelope. “It was a postcard, it wasn’t a f–king closed envelope. It was because she wanted you guys to read it – are you kidding me?” Brock said. Raquel clearly wants to take her evil behavior a step further by rubbing her relationship with Sandoval in Ariana’s face. Thankfully, Ariana is way too good to take this low-hanging bait and Raquel, yet again, remains looking desperate.

