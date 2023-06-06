Howie Mandel Slid Into Andy Cohen’s DMs After Tom Sandoval Interview

If you’re unfamiliar with the Scandoval situation, here’s the quickest summary: Tom Sandoval of Vanderpump Rules fame was found having an affair with Raquel Leviss despite his nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix. As you might imagine, a great deal of fallout occurred.

Part of the fallout came when Tom went in for an interview on Howie Mandel’s podcast. The America’s Got Talent judge was clearly not well-researched enough on the situation and did not anticipate the backlash. Part of the issue was that Howie promised he’d go easy on Tom before the interview even started.

This interview, obviously, only made the situation worse. Bravo reportedly considered firing Tom in the wake of the interview, claiming he blindsided producers. This all came to a head in the VPR Season 10 reunion, hosted by Andy Cohen. The host of Watch What Happens Live also wasn’t too pleased with Howie’s interview. But now, he’s given an update on the situation.

Did Howie Mandel slam Andy Cohen?

Andy revived the situation on his SiriusXM show, Radio Andy. He said to cohost John Hill, “Guess who DM’d me. Someone I was in a feud with.” John immediately guessed, “Megan Kelly.” When Andy shot that guess down, John thought out loud, “A feud. A feud. A feud.”

Andy finally put John out of his mystery and said, “Howie Mandel DM’d me over the break. He DM’d me and said, ‘You’re making amazing TV. I was honored to be your jackhole.’ “Jackhole” was the word Andy used to describe Howie after the Scandoval interview.

Andy went on: “I loved that and I DM’d him back and I said, ‘Howie, being in a feud with you—feud in quotes—was my honor,’ with a bunch of hearts. I feel like Howie and I, we’re back.” This isn’t too surprising considering Andy’s one of the most level-headed people in the reality TV sphere. And for whatever the feud was, it wouldn’t have made sense to carry on. Tom’s the one who’s worthy of condemnation after all.

