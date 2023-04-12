Tom Sandoval “Blindsided” Bravo With Howie Mandel Interview; Could Reportedly Be Fired From Vanderpump Rules

It’s honestly fascinating to watch how Tom Sandoval continues to dig himself into a deeper hole with the Vanderpump Rules fandom. After his months-long affair with Raquel Leviss became public, you would think that Sandoval would be playing the game of damage control. No, he’s ruining whatever semblance of a reputation he has left. The worst part is that all of this selfish behavior is just negatively impacting Ariana Madix’s feelings. What a scumbag.

Ariana is moving on with her life and getting job offers left and right. Meanwhile, Sandoval is hell-bent on totally ruining any remaining opportunities. He recently did a tell-all interview with Howie Mandel of all people to talk about his love for Rachel and the end of his relationship with Ariana. Snooze. Ultimately, Sandoval didn’t reveal anything that interesting in the interview. Rather, he just continued to talk about himself and prove that he and Raquel are made for each other. Now, apparently, the self-serving move could hurt Sandoval even more.

According to Page Six, Bravo had no idea that Sandoval was planning on spilling all on Howie’s podcast. An insider from production told The U.S. Sun that if Bravo did know Sandoval planned on the interview, they would’ve forbidden it. The remainder of Pump Rules Season 10, especially the reunion, is highly anticipated. “So, him pulling this b–h move is basically producers’ worst-case scenario,” the insider said.

Bravo and the VPR crew have apparently been “scrambling” since they learned of Sandoval’s shady interview. Allegedly, firing him once and for all is on the table. “No one on the cast would be shocked or upset if he was fired,” the source said. “Him doing this is a big ‘f–k you’ to all of them.” Exactly, like I said, Sandoval only cares about Sandoval. The funny part is that Tom must really think he has a chance at making it through this situation with his career intact. Without displaying any real signs of regret or remorse, especially toward Ariana. The audacity of these men.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]