Karlee Hale Experiencing ‘Worst Anxiety’ After Tom Sandoval Dating Rumors

We all know the Vanderpump Rules drama by now. Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss, and the internet’s blown up since.

The situation became more fraught when Tom was spotted with a blonde in Texas. Fans went a little bit crazy and quickly unveiled this blonde figure as Texas influencer Karlee Hale. As if doxing her wasn’t crazy enough, the internet then sent quite the hate storm her way.

Tom quickly dispelled any rumors the two were dating, saying he and Karlee were just friends, but the public remained skeptical. While Tom and Raquel were receiving a lot of warranted condemnation (and some unwarranted, including death threats to Raquel), Karlee got caught in the crossfire.

Karlee breaks her silence on Tom

Karlee spoke up on the issue herself via The Bravo Babe on Instagram. “Anxiety tip: if you hangout [sic] with a famous person be prepared that someone will likely take your picture, sell it to the tabloids, [put] your face on blast, tell everyone you’re dating, and give you the worst anxiety you’ve ever experienced.”

“Thank you to my [closest] friends for being there and checking on me right now. P.S. I’m not dating Tom. P.S.S. find better hobbies.” Setting aside the many errors in this message (like how it should be P.P.S., but regardless), perhaps the public should have more sympathy for Karlee.

Doesn’t anybody find it a little odd that Raquel and Karlee seem to be proportionally receiving much more vicious hate than Tom? Raquel is in a mental health facility while Tom seems to be lapping up the attention. It could be that Tom is just deflecting it with greater ease. But in general, it really seems that society tends to direct more hate toward women in public affairs such as this.

The Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion concludes on Wednesday, June 7, at 9/8c on Bravo.

