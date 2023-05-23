Tom Sandoval Does NOT Have a New Texas Influencer Girlfriend, Apparently

Thoughts and prayers are going out to Texas “influencer” Karlee Hale as she navigates through these trying times. Poor Karlee has been accused of dating Vanderpump Rules lothario Tom Sandoval.

Tom packed his OPI Alpine Snow and ran off to Texas amid the continued fallout of his affair with a girl who probably pronounces God like Jod. We all make bad choices at some point and we are smack dab in the middle of Sandoval’s. Unfortunately, he’s taking some people down with him.

After being photographed with an attractive blonde, internet sleuths sniffed out the woman who dared to hang out with Tom. It was assumed she was his new lady after Rachel Raquel Leviss allegedly dipped out of their relationship. Now Tom is firmly saying they’re “just friends.” TMZ has the details.

Sandoval has friends?

A rep for Tom (he has a rep?) wants everyone to quiet down on the speculation someone else has lowered their standards decided to date a cheater cheater pumpkin eater. After performing with his Venmo band in Austin, Tom and Karlee hung out in a group setting.

Previous media reports had Tom already boo’d up with this woman, bless her heart.

According to Tom’s camp, he and Karlee are “just friends.” That’s so sweet. I vaguely recall Tom was “just friends” with Ariana Madix when he was still with Kristen Doute. And golly, Tom and Raquel were “just friends” at the beginning of their sordid tryst as well.

Might be a good idea to issue a disclaimer for anyone attempting to be “just friends” with Tom going forward, it never really turns out very well for them. Karlee isn’t doing much “influencing” at this time as she has had to lock her social media down and go private. Oh noes!

The two have been spotted together multiple times at this point. Raquel remains out of sight but definitely not out of mind. Gee, I hope Tom isn’t being dishonest and using someone once again to put a veil on his relationship with Raquel. Where’s Tom Schwartz when you need him?

Get a good night’s sleep, my friends. Tomorrow is a big day. The Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion begins TOMORROW (Wednesday) at 9 pm/ET on Bravo.

TELL US – DO YOU BELIEVE TOM? WILL ANYONE BELIEVE TOM AGAIN? DO YOU THINK HE’S STILL WITH RAQUEL?