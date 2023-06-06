RHOBH Alum Diana Jenkins Lists Hidden Hills Home for $20.5 Million

Are you in the market for a new home? If so, you’re in luck because Diana Jenkins is on the move! Following her brief stint on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the one-time reality show villain is ditching her Hidden Hills, California home. But it’s going to cost a pretty penny. She just listed her stunning home for a whopping $20.5 million.

There aren’t too many people in the world who can afford a $20.5 million home, but whoever gets their hands on Diana’s property is in for a real treat. The 13,211-square-foot home sits on 4.3 acres of land. It has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a four-car garage, an infinity pool, and tons of outdoor living areas. If that’s not enough for you, the wine cellar, private gym, home theater, and floor-to-ceiling windows take it over the edge.

The home was designed specifically for Diana in 2019. So, it’s a little surprising that she’s selling the house just a few years later. Is that even enough time to decorate every room?

The news of Diana’s home going up for sale comes as she approaches the final weeks of her pregnancy journey. She and her husband, Asher Monroe, expect their second daughter in August. The pregnancy has been a complicated one. When Diana left the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she cited the high-risk pregnancy as her reason for the exit.

She shared at the time, “As many of you know, Asher and I are expecting our second child later this year. You also know that due to many factors, this pregnancy is considered high risk and I am on doctor-advised bed rest. To that end, I am not able to devote myself fully to filming the next season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Diana also announced that she and Asher plan on traveling to London this summer for their daughter’s birth. It takes an exceptional level of wealth to sell your $20.5 million home while simultaneously planning overseas travel and focusing on having a baby. But we wish Diana and Asher the best of luck as they head into this new chapter.

