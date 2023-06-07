Brittany Cartwright Reveals When She and Jax Taylor Will Start Trying for Baby No. 2

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, formerly of Vanderpump Rules are over the moon. Britt is practically gushing over Jax, Cruz, and what’s next. It’s a far cry from “rawt in hell,” and it seems the twosome have found some peace and normalcy after being axed from the show.

The pair has stayed busy. Busy enough to be one of the remaining few to keep their Valley Village home. And to keep their connection to VPR through the Scandoval saga. Now, they are discussing the prospect of baby number two for Brittany, 34, and Jax, 43.

Britt told US Weekly, she wants to “spend the summer having fun” before they follow through with their baby plans. At the same time, she misses the many stages of pregnancy, and having a “human being” growing inside her. Of the experience she said, “It’s the most incredible feeling in the world … I can’t even explain just how amazing that feeling is.”

Jax vs Jason

As for Jax, Britt spoke to his growth. Good to hear. He is immortalized on film as a persistent liar, and has stretched out his 15 minutes of fame by criticizing ex-best friend, slimy Tom Sandoval. Brittany said, “I feel like everybody thought he was just this bad boy and, you know, he had this villain image for the longest time.” Wonder where that idea came from? As of today, she says, “He absolutely loves Cruz … He’s just an amazing dad … It’s just an amazing side to see.” Makes sense though, as Jax was close with his father and that relationship was very defining for him.

Brittany smiled from ear to ear saying, “I’m definitely baby crazy already.” And what are they hoping for with baby number two? Firstly, a girl. Brittany said, “We would love to have the experience [of] having a boy and a girl, so you get to do both things, whatever they enjoy.” But she was would still be overjoyed with a boy. She added, “But yeah, just whatever God gives us, we’ll be so happy for.”

The Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion concludes June 7 at 9/8c on Bravo.

