Report: Jax Taylor Says He Is Filming New Villains Reality Show

What do Jax Taylor, Tiffany “New York” Pollard, Rachel Reilly, and Johnny Bananas all have in common? They are ICONIC reality television villains. And thanks to Jax’s confirmation, fans can expect to see these stars and others on a reported new show coming to the E! network.

According to heavy, Jax confirmed his participation in a new project. On February 10, 2023 a fan retweeted the message, “Jax is filming his new show House of Villains.” A follower asked Jax if it was true. “Sure is,” Jax responded.

Before that, Jax dropped a massive hint that he was up to something. He shared on Twitter, “This is the craziest thing I’ve ever been a part of in my life but having a lot of fun.”

E! has not confirmed that a villian-related show is being filmed.

RELATED: Lisa Vanderpump Hints Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Got Fired And Didn’t “Leave” Vanderpump Rules; Says She Still Hasn’t Heard Back From Stassi Schroeder

A Reddit post teased that Jax was reportedly involved in a new project with other Bravolebs and competitors from different reality TV shows. Another spoiler account titled GamerVev tweeted the speculated cast list, which included Johnny Fairplay from Survivor, Tanisha Thomas from the Bad Girls Club, and Danielle Staub from the Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Of course, the only involved party to confirm this is Jax himself. However, his endorsement on Twitter gets me excited to see all of these entertaining stars under one roof.

Jax has been off Bravo, and television, since he exited Vanderpump Rules. This show will be his reintroduction into the reality television sphere and may even provide him with future opportunities. In the wake of streaming platforms changing how they create programming, I wouldn’t be surprised if Bravo and Peacock were planning to feature more ex-Bravo stars on their platform.

Fans are excited about Jax’s alleged return. One user tweeted, “I’ll be watching. I mean how could I not with [Jax] in the mix.” Another shared, “I’m so happy my prayers have been heard and the number one guy in the group [Jax] is going to be back on my television screen again.”

TELL US – ARE YOU EXCITED TO SEE JAX BACK ON TELEVISION? WILL YOU BE TUNING INTO THIS SHOW?

[Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo]