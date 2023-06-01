Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright on Vanderpump Rules Return: ‘We’re Here For It’

We’re living in a New World impacted by Covid, climate change, and Scandoval. In this New World, evolved personalities have emerged. Those who once laughed in the face of empathy now proclaim to understand its meaning.

Former Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor is one of the reformed members of the New World. Allegedly. He’s been doing a very nice job presenting the “new” Jax. He’s disgusted at the appropriate people and he’s a cheerleader for the women maligned by Tom Sandoval.

After being axed from Pump Rules, Jax’s star is ever so slightly rising in the wake of Sandoval’s stupid choices. He and Brittany Cartwright were tapped to tape watch-along episodes of VPR for a three-episode stint. Now people are wondering if Jax is back for Season 11. Rolling Stone has an update.

The comeback kid guy?

Jax interviewing with Rolling Stone should tell you how much Scandoval has bled over into mainstream outlets. As you might expect, he made no bones about wanting another shot at the main show.

According to Jax, the budget for the Watch-With shows only garnered three episodes. “I think that’s just what they had in their budget. They wanted to test it out, and people liked it,” he said. And being the guy who wants his job back, Jax added, “We’d love to do more if they asked us, but as of right now, that’s all they wanted to do.”

But Jax does think something else is on the horizon for himself and Brittany. That said, Jax usually thinks something else is on the horizon for himself and Brittany. “I think we’re doing something [pegged to the final episodes]. I’m not sure what we’re doing, but I think we’re doing something,” he explained.

Jax would “consider” a return

Let’s not forget Jax and Brittany were blessed by Big Daddy when they appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen after the Scandoval drama broke.

While Jax doesn’t think of their Peacock moment as an “audition”, he’s up for anything. “Definitely not an audition. I think I have a little seniority.” He continued, “I don’t know what their plan is. I honestly don’t. If they came to Brittany and I and offered us something, we would consider it,” Jax shared. Okay real talk, there would be absolutely zero “consideration” and only an epic race to the nearest ballpoint pen to sign the contract.

“But there are a lot of things in the works right now. Things change every day. We’re here for it, though,” Jax concluded. As for Season 11, he’s leaving us hanging. “We just can’t talk about it right now [returning to Vanderpump Rules], unfortunately. I wish we could!”

Jax might return to become Captain Save a Dingbat and be the only one to film with Sandoval. At this point, anything is possible.

Watch the final part of the Season 10 Vanderpump Rules reunion next Wednesday, June 7 at 9/8c on Bravo.

