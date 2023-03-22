Vanderpump Rules Alum Jax Taylor Calls Tom Sandoval “Very Selfish” For Affair With Raquel Leviss; Says “There’s Just No Empathy There”

I know what you’re probably thinking. Who cares what Jax Taylor has to say. In this particular, niche situation, Jax is basically like a retired NFL player back to provide rundowns of games during the season. Since we are smack in the middle of our own personal Super Bowl, Jax may be able to provide insight on acting like a complete turd.

On Wednesdays, we wear black to offer condolences to Tom Sandoval’s carefully cultivated reputation of being a decent person. We’re also preparing for another episode of Vanderpump Rules tonight and waiting for our Super Bowl Sunday in the form of a reality television show reunion. Honestly, there is no other person more capable of calling out fakes and illegal passes than Jax. He and Brittany Cartwright will be on Watch What Happens Live tonight. Andy Cohen may or may not have to initiate his own restraining order because after this, Brit and Jax are NOT going to leave the man alone.

It takes one to know one and everyone is asking Jax his thoughts SandEvil’s downfall. He is only too happy to drop nothing whatever he is doing and share his thoughts. According to People, he’s sending some real zingers in Tom’s general direction.

Jax said, “When you get to a certain point, you think you have this diva mentality where you’re just not going to get in trouble.” I think Jax’s “certain point” was named Faith Stowers. And now Tom the Diva is finding out the hard way that consequences are a thing.

Then Jax shared how he found out about Tom and Rachel’s cheating ways. “I got a text message. It said, ‘You were right all along.” Jax was right. Kristen Doute was right. Stassi Schroeder was right. But let’s be clear, it doesn’t absolve any of them for their sketchy behavior. It does help that they are able to recognize it in others, if not themselves.

He added, “It wasn’t shocking to me. I’ve known Tom Sandoval for 20 years, we grew up together. I just know his lifestyle. I know who he is, and I’ve said it many times. No one wanted to believe me.” He’s absolutely correct. Jax’s lack of moral compass is owned by Jax. Thanks to not being afraid of a villain edit, his multiple episodes of schadenfreude were the perfect cover for Sandoval to fly under.

As for Brittany, she was so shocked she didn’t need eyebrow Botox that week. She said, “It was with Raquel, right under their noses — that’s what’s so shocking.”

Jax explained he doesn’t “have a leg to stand on” when it comes to cheating but claims to know why Sandoval tagged Wreckquel. He said it’s because the poor thing isn’t thinking many thoughts. “There’s a reason why it’s Raquel. [It’s] because she can be controlled.” Then Jax leans hard into the Team Ariana fandom and we will accept it. “Ariana’s a very strong, independent woman — that’s how Brittany is — but you can’t control her. And I think Raquel’s very easily influenced. I think he likes to be able to tell her what to do. I think she’s very codependent, and I think he preys on that. He can control her and she’ll do whatever he says. And she’s a fangirl a little bit. That wasn’t happening with Ariana.”

I’m going to gloss over the comparison of Brittany and Ariana because none of us have enough time in the day. That said, Ariana is not accepting of any roaming peen and the old lady stuck in bed that Faith was caring for would like a moment with Brittany to talk about how she’s apparently not controlled.

Brit also said, “It’s just all bad. I feel terrible for Ariana having to go through this so publicly. I know that feeling. I feel for her big-time.” Jax also has thoughts on Scamdoval’s statement released on March 4. “I’ve done my fair share of bad things, but where I have a problem is having your crisis PR team write you a message. You got to step down from your little pedestal for a minute. Stop making this about Tom Sandoval and making do better decisions. You should have called [Ariana] first. There’s just no empathy there.”

Let’s be clear, Jax knows all about not having empathy. Maybe Tom needs a visit from Jax’s old Reiki Master, Kelsey. Perhaps being plucked on the forehead and holding crystals would help Tom develop empathy. Jax also believes Tom Schwartz has known for a minute.

“Schwartz has known,” Jax quipped. “I talk to Schwartz all the time. He told me. I don’t know how long, but it’s been at least a couple months. Again, this is a controlling thing. He controls Schwartz. One can’t be without the other. They’re not good separate, they’re only good together.”

“I think Schwartz is a good guy. He’s not going to rat on his friends. Sandoval’s being very selfish. He shouldn’t have put Tom in that position,” said the guy who has also put Schwartz in unsavory situations.

Brittany feels Sandoval should have left Ariana if he wanted to diddle around. “Sandoval should have just broke up with Ariana if he was going to do that.” Yeah, hindsight is 20/20 right Brit?

Jax seems to think Tom conducted the two-timing because he “felt invincible”. This is the theory I can get behind. You don’t grow out a pornstache in 2023 looking like Michael Knight’s evil twin without having a self-inflated personal view. “When you get to a certain point, you think you have this diva mentality where you’re just not going to get in trouble and you’re not going to get caught. He’s gotten to that point where he’s [thinking], ‘I can’t be touched. I can do whatever I want.’ And it caught up with him,” Jax shared.

While Jax has been clocking Sando since Season 1, we simply didn’t consider him a reliable source of the truth. Now he says, “I don’t want to say I told you so. I’ve been down this road. It’s a scary, dark place where he is right now, but he put himself there. He’s got to be man enough to own it and give Ariana her space.” In conclusion, Brittany said, “Hopefully Tom will learn from all this.” I’m sure the only thing Tom will learn is to stop using push notifications on his phone.

Make sure you watch Jax and Brit with Andy tonight on WWHL after Pump Rules, it’s going to be a doozy. If you find yourself missing the happy couple, miss them no more. Brittany and Jax are launching their own podcast because no one has ever done that before. It’s called When Reality Hits and will probably feature bashing old friends who still have jobs and recipes for beer cheese.

