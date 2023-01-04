Vicki Gunvalson Shares Current Status Of Her Friendships With Shannon Beador And Tamra Judge

The Tres Amigas will always be a quintessential part of Real Housewives of Orange County history. Sure, Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson have been friends, soul mates, and sisters for years now. But once Shannon Beador completed their trio, they took whooping it up to the next level. Also, as you might expect from three strong OC personalities, there has been so much drama amidst them that it’s often hard to keep up.

After Vicki and Tammy Sue got the boot from RHOC, Shannon was totally relieved. At this point, I can’t even recall the reason for their friendship breakup. Vicki and Tamra have stayed a duo, as we saw during the legendary Bezerkshires trip on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. Tamra’s return to RHOC may have made Vicki get into her feelings for a bit, but she survived. The short pause seemed to do everyone good, as the Tres Amigas had a miraculous reconciliation.

Vicki recently spoke to OK! Magazine about her status with her two sometimes friends. All is apparently smooth sailing among the Tres Amigas these days, particularly between Vicki and Shannon. “I call Shannon every day,” Vicki said. “She’s always been a little bit of my soul sister. We don’t like conflict. I have a soft spot in my heart for Shannon.” Vicki loves a good soul sister. It’s quite a change of tune from Vicki after she and Shannon spent two years not speaking and passive-aggressively shading one another in the press.

Shannon’s best quality, according to Miss Coto Insurance, is her moral compass. “I think she’s just a quality person and she’s misunderstood the way I am,” Vicki said. OK, Vicki, whatever you say. Vicki explained that despite her reconciliation with Shannon, Tamra is always her bestie, even though their friendship is a bit more complicated. “Tamra will do and say things that I won’t because I don’t wanna hurt people’s feelings,” Vicki said. Again, this could be very much up for debate. Vicki is an acquired taste for sure. That’s a nice way to put it.

Vicki also teased an upcoming cameo on RHOC Season 17 now that Tamra is coming back. She claims Bravo will be “dropping me in like a little raindrop.” Alright. Let’s hope it goes a little better than Vicki’s disastrous stint on RHUGT fresh off of her breakup with Steve Lodge. One thing is for sure — Tamra’s podcasting co-host Teddi Mellencamp won’t be happy to see Vicki back on her TV. But since when do any of us really care what Teddi thinks?

