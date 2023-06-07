Teresa Giudice Fails To Understand the Definition of ‘Criminal’ at RHONJ Reunion

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 reunion is the gift that keeps giving. Danielle Cabral just realized that she was set up by her besties, Teresa Giudice and Jennifer Aydin. And who bears the responsibility for spreading the Melissa Gorga cheating rumor is a hot topic.

Melissa and Teresa engaged in a shouting match over whether Joe Gorga was responsible for sending Teresa to jail. Melissa stated, “Teresa, we didn’t commit mortgage fraud. You did, dollface. Stop.”

Teresa was ready with a response. “I didn’t commit mortgage fraud. That was my husband.” Oof. She did the time but doesn’t believe she did the crime.

Teresa isn’t a very smooth criminal

During the reunion, there was an intense back-and-forth between Margaret Josephs and her nemesis, Teresa. Cue the split screen! Teresa advised Margaret that her husband, Luis Ruelas, was going to be right there. She wanted Margaret to look into his eyes. Thankfully, he won’t be sporting Nonno’s pajamas.

Teresa called Margaret “a devil” twice. After Teresa called Margaret “disgusting,” Margaret hit back.

“You are a criminal,” she stated. Teresa seemed confused about Margaret’s comeback.

“You’re disgusting! I’m a criminal? You’re a f**king criminal. Cause look,” Teresa said as she gestured around the stage. “You put that … ah-rumor out that Jackie [Goldschneider] and Evan [Goldschneider] and Melissa and…” she added. Gossiping about cheating rumors isn’t an actual crime. I think Teresa needs to consult Miss Merriam-Webster immediately.

The argument continued much to host Andy Cohen’s dismay. “You are gaslit every single day. He belittles you,” Margaret said of Luis. Teresa denied it and tried to loop Jennifer Fessler in to defend her. Jennifer simply held up her hand.

Luis and Teresa aren’t looking great at the moment. Luis is adding more and more red flags to his collection. And Teresa seems clueless about much about it. Or, maybe she just doesn’t want to know.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion concludes on Tuesday June 13 at 8/7c on Bravo.

