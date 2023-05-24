Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Scandoval Finale Breaks Viewership and Ratings Records

The fallout from Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ disgusting affair has been one for the Bravo history books. Not only did we find out that Scheana Shay (allegedly) set this chick straight during a Watch What Happens Live appearance, but we had other cast members, such as Lala Kent and James Kennedy, dragging anyone who dared defend this man.

In addition to that, more and more just kept coming. First, Kristen Doute made her appearance, and then Jax Taylor came out of nowhere and spilled even more tea about Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz’s indefensible behavior. When the news broke that Sandy had been sleeping with Raquel for seven months (major eye roll), I didn’t expect Jax’s response, but having a kid really must have changed him.

“It wasn’t shocking to me. I’ve known Tom Sandoval for 20 years, we grew up together. I just know his lifestyle. I know who he is, and I’ve said it many times. No one wanted to believe me,” he said. Oh, but Jaxy, they’re believing you now.

VPR finale scores series high ratings

I know I couldn’t wait to see Ariana Madix set these two fools straight during Season 10’s finale episode, and based on the numbers from last week’s airing, I wasn’t alone.

Within three days, 4.1 million viewers watched the Vanderpump Rules finale on Bravo, on-demand, and Peacock. And if you thought that was impressive, 2.4 million of those viewers were in the 18-49 target demo.

Additionally, a handful of VPR watchers, 2.2 million to be exact, stayed around to see Madix’s follow-up appearance on Andy Cohen’s WWHL.

Talk about breaking records. And to be clear, neither Tom Sandoval nor Raquel Leviss should take pride in these stats. Same for Schwartz. No one, and I mean no one, is tuning in to see any of them continue to lie, cheat, and steal. If anything, we’re here to see Miss Madix read them all like Hooked on Phonics.

Vanderpump Rules continues on Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

TELL US – ARE YOU SURPRISED TO SEE THESE RATINGS? WHO ARE YOU MOST LOOKING FORWARD TO SEEING AT THE REUNION?